The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday insisted that his defection to the All Progressives Congress APC was not as a result of the People’s Democratic Party not zoning the Presidency to him as being speculated in some quarters.

Governor Umahi who made the disclosure during a media chat with journalists at the New Government House Abakaliki said that he is moving to the All Progressives Congress because he believes that the ruling APC is amenable to working with the South East region than the PDP.

Governor Umahi insisted that he would continue to agitate for the interest of the South East in or out of office adding that he has decided to become the sacrificial lamb that would be crucified for the interest and good of the South East as a zone.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”.

“It is expected that we’ll over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise can not happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South East that can take the slot of PDP”.

“Why am I moving to APC?, some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South East any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South East by the PDP since 1998 till date”.

He noted that between 1999 till date, the South East region has continue to support the People’s Democratic Party, yet the party has not deemed it fit to zone the Presidency to the South East adding that there are credible and qualified personalities in the zone that are competent to rule the country.

The Ebonyi State Governor stated that he is not driven by selfish reasons rather long denial and refusal of the PDP to zone the Presidency to the South East adding that till date, the PDP is yet to give reasons why the South East should not get the slot of Presidency.

He noted that he has since 2019 started the agitation for South East Presidency insisting that the zone must get it right now or else wait for another couple of years to get such opportunity again.

Governor Umahi further noted that despite his movement to the All Progressives Congress APC, he would not castigate the People’s Democratic Party stressing that he wish that the PDP would consider the region and zone the Presidency to South East for equity and fairness.

The Ebonyi State Governor who pointed out that he might quit politics in 2023 said that he has not yet declared interest for the office of the Presidency and would support any candidate from the zone for the exalted position.