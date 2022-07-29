Former showbiz personality turned Pastor, Emmanuel Emeka Okeke,has made the transition from the glitz and glamour world of entertainment to ministry.The founder of Watchtower Prayer Network, disclosed why he left the entertainment industry to pursue Gods calling.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP Friday, he said;”I owned one of the largest dating sites in Nigeria. You see, I never had it in my mind to be a minister of God, I just wanted to be wealthy and help people as much as I can, but never knew the Lord had other plans for me.

“I had the fame during my entertainment days but had no peace, I just knew somehow I wasn’t in the right place, I was constantly having dreams of angels, great men of God laying hands on me,and instructions about what I’m called to do.

“Those desires led me to begin to seek answers from men of God and through prayers and books. And that’s how I started discovering my purpose on the altar of God.”Okeke stated.

“I got the name Watchtower in the place of prayer during our 2021, 3 hours and 3 days prayer stretch. We all gathered that day and were praying and interceding for the state and nations, and suddenly I heard in my Spirit “Watchtower” and then I asked others praying with me what they saw or heard in their spirit, and one of the Brothers there said, “ I saw a tower”.

“It stirred up my spirit,and I began to desire to know the meaning, I spoke to my spiritual father Rev. Godspower Anaso and 3 of my other mentors in the Lord, Apostle Tochukwu, Evangelist Ikechukwu Nnajiofor and Apostle Arome Osayi, and they confirmed to me that,it is the name of the ministry the Lord has allowed me to pioneer for Him. And that’s how the name came to be.”

Speaking about the challenges he faces as a minister,he said;”the Bible made us understand that challenges will come because we are in Christ. So these challenges are part of the calling. If they were not part of our calling, I would’ve listed 100 of them.

“The Bible said “as many who are led by the spirit, they are the sons of God” just do that which the Holy Ghost is leading you.” Pastor Okeke further disclosed that he will be unveiling 2 or 3 new books before the end of the year.

When asked about why his ministry is not perculiar about holding services on Sunday, he said;”Well, there’s no difference between Sunday services and weekday services, the most important thing is coming to learn and be equipped for the work of God. And most importantly I’m simply not yet led to hold services on Sunday.”

Pastor Okeke added that if he had the opportunity to turn back the hands of time,he would have gotten into ministry a bit earlier,as he believes it would have saved his mother,who passed on some years ago.

On the people who mentored him and how their mentorship has impacted on his life, he said;”The first person that laid hands on me and imparted me when I decided to be a minister was Apostle Arome Osayi in 2019 during his JCCF Unizik visit at Awka.

“He also has blessed me through his books, teachings and impartation, this list goes on and on. Evangelist Rev. Godspower Anaso became my spiritual father after my school of ministry and has been a strong pillar in my ministerial walk, through impartation and guidance.

“Apostle Tochukwu Okonkwo found me online in 2017/2018 and has been there till this very day, he has always been my guide and my go-to for questions and answers, he made sure I don’t fall into errors in my walk with God, he subjected me to books, tapes and doctrins.

“This man of God has been a blessing to me. Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai is my spiritual grandfather and has blessed me through impartation, directions and his books. Evangelist Ikechukwu Nnajiofor played a vital role in my life, his kind heart and words have helped sustain me to this very day.

“Apostle Joshua Selman has imparted my life through his teachings and several encounters I’ve had with him the spirit.His teaching shaped my life.”

He added that reading books by Kenneth E. Hagins, Derek Prince, Benny Hinn, and others,have had a had a huge influence on his life.

He said apart from ministry,other businesses he runs include; two filling stations in Anambra state,a mini-mart and a fish farm.He noted that combining ministry, family and other business ventures is not an easy task.

But he makes sure that that he puts more time and effort into his ministry,and is confident that in the nearest future he will focus solely on his calling as a minister of the gospel.Pastor Emmanuel Okeke is happily married to Evangelist Benita Emmanuel-Okeke.