Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, said he met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek federal government’s assistance for the construction of the N100billion Nembe/Brass road in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

Diri, said the meeting which lasted for a few hours, centred on the need for the state to benefit from the Executive Order 007 tagged “Road Infrastructural Tax Scheme” which allows a company operating within a state such as the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited and paying tax, to be handed 50 per cent tax relief by the federal government in order to allow the state construct the road.

The governor said the state needs the assistance of the federal government and other relevant stakeholders to construct the road from Nembe to Brass given its huge cost.

Senator Diri said as part of efforts to make the road a reality, he has met senior federal government officials in Abuja including President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said responded positively to the state’s requests.

“As a government, we are prepared to also bring in whatever is our deal into the project. So, on your behalf, I went to Abuja to meet with very senior officials of the federal government and I can report to you that they received us very well. If all our requests are granted, from next year we can start the Brass Road project,” he said.