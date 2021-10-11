Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed said he is giving priority to the empowerment of women and youths to lift them out of poverty.

The governor stated this yesterday when he distributed empowerment items to another set of 1,000 beneficiaries in Itas Gadau and Jama’are local government areas of the state.

Governor Mohammed in continuation of his empowerment drive, which is geared towards lifting the living standard of people, has distributed various items to women, youths and the vulnerable groups in the two LGAs.

The scheme tagged: “Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP)” is aimed at empowering women and youths with incentives to alleviate poverty and provide them with job opportunities.

The beneficiaries in the two LGAs were empowered with motorcycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, makeup kits and shoemaking machines.

Mohammed who spoke at the venues of the distribution in the two councils said the programme was part of his administration’s drive to incentivize the youths and women economically.

He said his administration plans to lift thousands of women and youths in the state out of poverty.

Mohammed said councils that have benefited from the intervention were Zaki, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Darazo, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa, Itas Gadau and Jama’are.

He said, “As a responsive and responsible government, we are not unmindful of the need of the people to be economically empowered so as to optimally make use of the infrastructure put in place. The empowerment programme is deliberately designed to holistically address the problem of unemployment and alleviation of poverty.

“We know that in this local government and other areas, we are providing starter packs of N50,000 each to 500 people per local government. We also provided three motorcycles to each of the wards of the 20 local government and the beneficiaries are ward chairmen, ward coordinators and ward leaders and I understand here that a vehicle has been provided by the chairman of the local government to one of the major stakeholders of the local government, this is commendable”, the governor said.

The governor said the administration has provided N100,000 cash to women and youth leaders in each of the local government areas and five buses to each of the local governments.