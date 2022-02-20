Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, contested the presidential election in 2019. He is set to contest for the top seat again in 2023 on the platform of APC. In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, he speaks on some critical issues within his party and the polity.

So much appears to be happening in your party ahead of its forthcoming national convention. The delay over zoning of party offices has heightened anxiety, especially amongst chairmanship aspirants. What is your perception of what is happening and could things have been handled better?

I believe that at the end of the day there will be an agreement on this issue and the party will go to the national convention peacefully. This is my belief.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s some strong belief…

Yes, at the end of the day what’s very important is the unity of the party and the leadership of the party will be able to achieve this, by that I mean, the president, the governors, the National Assembly caucus. The chairmen have been inaugurated, they become the voice in the leadership consultative process, and the chairmen of the party are closer to the grassroots and they know the feelings of members. I am very glad that this has been done. With that done, we will begin to have more grassroots input in the policy framework. I don’t think there is anything to worry about at this stage.

But how do you reconcile your stance with the parallel congresses that were held in the states?

ADVERTISEMENT

When a party is in government in Nigeria, this happens. Even the other major opposition party had parallel congresses even though they are not in government. This is a transition year and a lot of interests want to articulate their interests in the political process. Our party has put in place a reconciliation mechanism.

At some point, you may be able to achieve some level of reconciliation. Now those who would not want to accept the reconciliation proposition will definitely decide on their political interest going forward, it’s part of democracy. You cannot force things; we should always have the opportunity to resolve issues through negotiations and reconciliation. That’s part of a political process.

On zoning, where do you think the national chairmanship should be zoned to, in light of what the party intends to do in 2023?

I don’t want to pre-empt what the leadership of the party will do regarding what they think or how they want to distribute party offices. Let’s wait for them to come up with that. I don’t want to pre-empt it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you nurse any fear that they might do it in such a way that a group of people will feel shut out of the process?

No, I don’t. As for party offices, every zone will always have its party office, like chairman and secretary and organising secretaries and others. The party is always ready to resolve when it comes to party offices.

You are in the race for the 2023 presidential election. But you have not formally declared your ambition unlike others. When are you going to declare?

I think it will make sense to become concrete on your political plans after the national convention. I still believe it’s a bit premature to be making declarations when you have not had a national convention of your party. You are not going to run as an independent candidate. You are going to run on a platform of a party, and your first contest will be to present yourself to the delegates of your party at the national convention. So it makes sense to have the structure of the party in place at the national level before you declare to contest for a very important office such as the president. It’s my personal opinion that it is premature to make a presidential declaration before the national convention.

So what will you say to those who will consider this move as trying to gauge whether or not your party’s position will favor your ambition rather than one driven from a point of certainty that whatever way it goes, you have something to offer and you will engage the process?

To be quite candid, I don’t expect the party to take any position that will reduce the presidential contest of any of its members, nobody has ever done that before in Nigeria. It has always been open. When the APC had its convention in 2015, President Buhari ran from the North, Rochas Okorocha ran from the South East. While Sam Nda-Isaiah contested from the North Central, former vice president Atiku Abubakar ran from the North East. So it will always be open. I don’t expect the APC to do anything contrary to that. Anything contrary to that will be unconstitutional. The presidency of Nigeria is the seat of the federal government, not the party seat, and there is nothing in the constitution of Nigeria that limits the right of anyone in any part of the country to contest for the presidency. So no party has ever excluded people from one particular zone for any reason. Now you can say that people from different regions will have their preferences, and will have to explore such preferences through their votes at the national convention. But there cannot be any organ of the party that can sit and say people from a zone cannot come out. It has never been done in Nigeria and it will never be done.

So what’s the level of your consultation so far?

I have a good relationship with a good number of governors who are my friends. I have been friends with some of them for two and half decades, such that they attended my daughter’s birthday ceremony and christening and I also attended their ceremonies. Consultation, I think, is a good starting point, you get to know people. I have been in the political process for a while because I started participating in politics at a very early age. So all these things matter. There are people who want to be president probably whose total experience is not more than 15years. I have relationships that have spanned over three decades. So I think we are fairly okay. At the end of the day when we declare there is something really solid to kick off with.

Does it bother you that you would be squaring up with the likes of Bola Tinubu and some serving governors, who have large warchest?

I have respect for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. But I have been in politics before him, that’s the truth. At national level, I have been in politics before him, that may sound very audacious but that’s the truth. The first time I heard of him coming into politics was when he ran for Senate in the early 90s and some of his leaders were Yomi Edu and Dapo Sarumi. At that time, I was relating with Alhaji Abubakar Rimi as the progressive governors, which Jakande was a part of. So the first time I heard about him was when he ran for Senate. But he has really accomplished a lot. In 1999 when he was governor, I was a national officer of PDP and I was the chairman of the group of 54 members. The current minister of labour, Chris Ngige, was secretary of the group. We had quite a number of governors who were part of that forum. So, he was governor of an opposition party. I’m a very good friend with governors of that era and we related so closely. He has accomplished a lot and you cannot take that away from him. But to be quite candid, we have a record and I am going to be running on that record. I’m going to rely on my integrity and I am also going to be running on the basis of a clear idea of where I want to take Nigeria to. So everyone will have to come out at some point to tell us who they are and where they are coming from, and where they are taking Nigeria to. This is not going to be business as usual, it’s going to be the kind of election we have never had since 1999 because there is a whole lot at stake now more than before. The security and economy of the country are at stake. These issues right now are more pressing than they have ever been. So a name is not going to do the magic. Trust is at stake. Who can you trust, all these are issues that are going to be on the table. You have to be clear on why you are in this game this time.

Talking about clarity. Why would you or anyone else want to become the next president of Nigeria at a time when, some say, the country is experiencing an unprecedented economic and security crisis?

I am contesting because I can solve the problems, by the grace of God. If you were properly trained in the youth movement, like I was in those days, you rose to be a continental leader at that time. It’s a given that you were also trained in security issues, by then we were engaging with military people. We were like opposition parties; we had the capacity to organise military campaigns. So in security issues, we understand the issues of national intelligence, we understand national and international relations. And of course, I have formal training in these issues at the masters level. I was trained in international security, so I understand the dimensions. I understand how to solve the problem. I have formal training in dealing with the security crisis apart from my training in international fine art, international economy, and international petroleum management. I have been involved in businesses that required cross continental dealings in various jurisdictions. I understand the architecture of international finance. Beyond being a politician, we need a president who fully understands the dynamics of these issues even as his advisors provide intricate details.

Security was one of the major reasons many people felt a former general should emerge President in 2015, yet we are still grappling with insecurity. Don’t you think the security crisis is more complex than you state it to be?

The security threats of today are not the threats of yesterday, they are different. Sometimes we claim the army is a bit overwhelmed. The army has a certain training for warfare. The enemy that the army is facing today is not the enemy that has a barrack, so bringing a general would not have been enough to solve the problem. I understand the enemy that we are facing today because I am trained to understand that enemy. If you have training in security issues you would be able to deal with these things at a technical level.

Apart from your level of experience, most of the issues we are dealing with are threats from non-state actors. This is a new threat and you must understand the dynamics of their operation. So you don’t need to be a general. A general who was involved in a different kind of war, may not understand how to handle this one. For instance, kidnappers must know that the state has the ability to rescue the kidnapped. If it does not demonstrate that, then kidnappers will always have the incentive for more kidnapping. The kidnappers must know that we have the capacity to make rescues without paying ransom. And this is not rocket science. A special squad should have been in place a long time ago. Then we have the role of technology in monitoring large movements. Intelligence gathering is not just having men going around. There is a stage in which you must put boots on the ground. So it’s not just enough when the army comes, and dislodges kidnappers or any kind of insurgence and then they withdraw their men.

Do you have the civil structure to occupy the space, to gather intelligence. That’s why we are talking about decentralising the police force right to the local government level. We must have local government and state policing. I said that all through the past two years until I started sounding like a broken record. If you are afraid some governors or politicians will abuse it, you can still decentralise the activity of the police force even as it is now. So there are initiatives and operational accountability at local government levels. You can do this efficiently through the ministry of environmental affairs and ministry of police affairs. Maybe you merge those ministries. I’m not going to say much. This is campaign season people have a way of plagiarising other people’s ideas in Nigeria without giving credits. So when we come to when we need to talk in detail about these issues, we will. But I have formal international training on these issues and I can deal with them.