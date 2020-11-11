Every four years, so to say, the Americans, nay the entire world, is invariably called upon to choose between two evil men as to who of them will occupy the most powerful political office in the world, the position of President of the United States of America.

Every man is then left on his own to decide who between the two is the lesser evil, either to him personally or to the entire nation. This, he is required to do according to the level of his education, the outcomes of his experiences with such decision previously, hisfears and hopes, his biases and the source, level and amount of propaganda which he has ingested concerning the two men.

And so it was that I was among a few Nigerians and a few Africans who decided to support Donald Trump. I knew I was one of a minority who unashamedly supported Trump regardless of taunts,mockeries and abuses fromthose who felt it should be anybodyelse but Trump.

I do not know with others of my fellow travelers in the Trump camp, but I had simple reasons why I supported the man.

Trump, a straight talking fellow. Trump was not your regular Washington political wheeler- dealer. Obviously because of his background as a top-notch businessman, Trump was a straight-talking political leader who had no time for deceptive talk. It is this his non-deceptive, straight from- the- heart- talkand his let-us-get-on- with- the –serious- business-of- governance style that many mistook for arrogance and unpresidentialism and which they hated him so much for.

For some of us who prefer ability to deliver to style or formalism, we love Trump for this his unusualness. His achievement for the American economy before Covid 19 spoilt things for him is there for all to see. Some commentators have even gone ahead to pronounce Trump the worst president America has ever had. I think this is too hasty. Wait first and see what Biden and others do before you can reach such a conclusion on Trump.

As we have established, whoever White man occupies the Oval Office whether on the platform of the Democratic Party or the Republican Party, is invariably a racist. With the possible exception of Bill Clinton and J.F. Kennedy way down before him, even Democratic presidents do not think much of non-Whites, especially the Black people. For me, I prefer Trump’s racism in that he usually told the truth to his victims, namely, that they must seek to up their game if they want to live and enjoy their life in the USA and earn dignity for themselves and their race. I prefer this Trumpian directness to Democrats tongue-in -cheek flatteries who seek to humour Blacks because of votes.

Right from Ronald Reagan, Republican presidents do and say things that are intended to help Blackstorise to their feet. I think this is more helpful to people of my race in the USA. That country is an imperial power with an ethos that does not favour any form of laziness but believes very much in the force of personal industry and perseverance in order to make it.

Anyone who believes in welfare is looked down with extreme contempt; the society has nopatience for those who cannot take care of themselves. The fact that more recent immigrants from Asia are becoming more and more successful than Blacks who are more or less indigenous to the USA, means that our people must be told very rudely that they must sit up. The race of life may not be for the swift but it is not won by the indolent either.

Over the years, I have seen candidates of the Democratic Party for president and those of the Republican andcameto the conclusion that they usually emerged fromacoldly calculated common denominator factor considerationinwhich the least objectionableusually becomes the acceptable. It is hardly the best who emerge. So they are invariably the sameevilmen who want tomake America great by diminishing other peoplesof the world. But in the choice between Trumpand whoeveremerged from the DemocraticParty I madeupmy mind that the Democratic Party isvery much like the APC inNigeria. They promisesomuchandoffer very, very little. Let us sticktoTrump who said he willmake America first and he wasdoing just that. The Democrats seek to mainstream evil and call it the fight for human rights. The DemocraticParty menwe see these days are never like J.F. Kennedy, Roosevelt and Clinton who had compassion for the poor and vulnerable and a dream of a better world. The ones we see now are mostly aligned to,andpromotersof, occultism. Theimage of girls and young women parading American streets campaigning for the right to have abortion and to practice homosexuality and lesbianism without stigmatization, is theheight of Satan worship. They seektoglorify evil and compel others to embrace their lifestyle.

In the course of the recentcampaign, Trump came outin his usual unusualness and declared that he was not a member of any occult group. I wish his opponent had made a similar declaration.