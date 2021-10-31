A former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has explained reasons why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Sunday.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting with Buahri, Tinubu said he was in the State House to thank the President for visiting him in London after his surgery.

According to him, it was a mark of exceptional leadership.

He said, “Only to thank the President, first of all, for his visit to my residence in London after the surgery and wishing me well, lifting my spirit and indeed what an exceptional leader will do to collaborate. So that’s what I came for and to welcome him back from the trip from Saudi (Arabia).

“No politics, just courtesy call to thank him in a big way, that’s all,” Tinubu said.

Asked what the President’s response was, Tinubu said the President was happy he was around, adding that he was not obliged to speak on other things they discussed.