Immediate-past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has explained that he visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday on his own personal volition to clarify all issues the agency wanted to raise with him.

Saraki, who said he was not arrested as claimed by a section of the media, added that his visit to the commission was sequel to a recent legal proceeding arising from his complaint of abuse of fundamental human rights during the tenure of the previous EFCC chairman.

A statement by the head of Saraki’s media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, late Saturday, noted that the former Senate President returned to his home after the visit to the commission on Saturday.

He added that Saraki has nothing to hide and was ready to avail himself to the EFCC any time.

The statement said, “The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki would like to confirm that this afternoon, of his own volition, Dr. Saraki visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may have wanted to raise with him. He was never arrested and is at home right now.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former Chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested.

“Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”

Olaniyonu had earlier said there was no truth to Saraki’s arrest who had earlier attended a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday. He further posted pictures of Saraki alongside some politicians at the weeding.

Olaniyonu said, “The event is the wedding of the daughter of Sen. Shaba Lafiagi, Fatima and her groom, Haliru, this afternoon July 31, 2021 at the Blue Velvet Marquee, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.”

In the picture released by Olaniyonu, Saraki was seen with former deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu; former Governor of Kano State, Musa Kwankwaso, among other guests.