BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

National leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has explained why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with the president alongside former Osun State governor, Bisi Akande on Monday night.

According to him, they exchanged ideas on what is happening in the

country, especially the rising insecurity.

He also urged all Nigerians to support the government in its journey to finding solutions to all national challenges.

He said, “It’s to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more.”

He noted that the president has more information than they have, but said, “We are his ears close to the ground.”

He also proposed united response to the various crises

facing Nigeria.

According to him, the current discomfort being faced by Nigeria cannot be said to be peculiar to the country.

He added that finding solutions, through consultations and exchange of views and ideas on how to change the fortunes of the country should be

collective.

He said “The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people.

“The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change

the leadership of the country.”

On allegations that his relationship with the president was strained ,he said, “Nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy. Who is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that.”

On what the president needs at the moment from Nigerians, he said, “Cooperation, understanding and determination.

Effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that

will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while. That’s all. Speaking on the chances of APC clinching the 2023 presidency, he said, “No, I don’t want to predict that one right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need.”