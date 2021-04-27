By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah. |

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has explained reasons why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with the President alongside his long-standing ally and former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa on Monday night .

According to him, they exchanged ideas on current happenings in the country especially the rising insecurity.

He also urged all Nigerians to support the government in its journey to finding solutions to all national challenges.

He said, “It’s to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more.

“He will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is grounded. That’s all.

“He also proposed a concerted and united response to the various crises facing Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

According to him, the current discomfort being faced by Nigerians cannot be said to be peculiar to Nigeria.

He added that finding solutions, through consultations and exchange of views and ideas on how to change the fortunes of the country should be collective and contributive.

He said, “The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people.

“The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”

On the rumour that his relationship with the president was strained, Tinubu said: “Nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy… Who, is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that. Very, very. Very close and cordial, frank and honest.”

On what the President needs at the moment from Nigerians, he said, “cooperation, understanding and determination. Effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while. That’s all.”

On the chances of APC clinching the 2023 presidency, he said: “No, I don’t want to predict that one right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure.

“He will do that, he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from INEC website.”