The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has explained why he is determined to ensure that the postponed 20th National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020 Games’ still holds, this year.

Speaking before the new announcement of the new dates for the Games by the National Council on Sports (NCS) in Asaba, Dare described the postponement of the Nigerian Olympic Games due to COVID-19 outbreak as one of the toughest decisions, saying the Edo 2020 game engages him because of the passion and opportunities it affords the youth.

The NCS has recommended December 3, 2020 for the opening ceremony of the biannual championship, while the closing ceremony will hold on Friday, December 18, 2020.

“The postponement of the National Sports Festival was one of the toughest decisions due to covid-19 lockdown. It was timely, we thank God that we all survived it and very soon we look forward to hosting the Festival. Edo 2020 engages my mind because of the passion, opportunities it affords our youth.

“We desire that this takes place this year. We can work out the modalities, consult PTF and go to the President for final approval. If we are able to host the festival, it would engage our youths,” he said.

He commended the Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for hosting the Council Meeting at short notice.

“What is the council without the presence of all states? Delta State has made this possible at short notice following the #ENDSARS protests which made Lagos pull out. Delta has once again proved that it is a sports loving state.

“After 14 months as Minister, I realized that we need to do a lot to further develop our sports. Nigeria has huge potentials which must be explored to the fullest. We want a change beyond just attending competition. Sports development means grassroots development, infrastructural development, Athletes welfare and business”.