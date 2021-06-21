Managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and an aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Dr George Moghalu, said he is in the race to restore the people’s confidence in governance.

Moghalu spoke with journalists in Lokoja at the weekend at a symposium to mark the 46th birthday of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

He said one of the major challenges leading to dearth of development in the country was that there had been a disconnect between the people and the government.

“My mission principally is to restore confidence, restore the people’s confidence in their government before you talk of infrastructural development,” he said.

“When people see your honesty, your commitment, your dedication there’s no way they won’t listen to you. Issues of insecurity, insurgence are issues that will also attract my immediate concern,” he said.

On his chances in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Anambra State, Moghalu said, “I have offered myself and I know that I have what it takes to lead the people. For me, I believe very strongly that power belongs to God and He gives to whom He pleases at His own time. I’m confident that by the grace of God, I will make it.

“Wrong things are wrong, right things are right. So, we must develop a system where we identify the wrong things and reject them wholly and when we see the right things, we accept them.”

Moghalu also called for the overhauling of the nation with emphasis on promotion of technical and vocational education rather that just obtaining certificates that cannot be defended.

“Our education system needs to be re-examined, we need to work and look at it again, fine tune educational curriculum so that we can bring back those things we have lost and check the disconnect.

“Our youths who went to school and who are graduates are unemployable because there have been so much emphasis on certificated education so much that people now go and procure the available certificates that have no relevance. So, what government needs to do is to create the enabling environment for the private sector to grow and once the private sector grows employment opportunities will abound,” he said.