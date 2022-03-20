A presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 45-year-old Faduri Oluwadare Joseph from Osun State, says he wants to become president in 2023 to rekindle the hope of many Nigerians in the country.

Joseph who made a formal declaration at a press conference in Abuja, said; “I want to bring hope again to many Nigerians both home and abroad who have lost hope in this nation.”

He said it is so sad that Nigeria had come to the present level as a nation.

He noted that Nigeria was being ravaged by insecurity, kidnapping, a high level of corruption, stealing in high places, a rotting educational system, religious intolerance, tribal conflicts, brain drain, cultural destruction and a total failure of a nation that once had everything.

He urged Nigerians to be smart and not be deceived by politicians with gifts before the 2023 elections.

“Our country can still be great again. We can fix our electricity and cut our problems in half. We can fix so many problems of this nation only if we have a sincere, dedicated, good, vibrant and young leader who has the love of his nation and people at heart.

“No doubt our fathers have failed this nation and it is time for them to drop the baton, they have run the race, it is time for the youth of this nation to rise, every good Nigerian to rise. It is time to sacrifice something for this nation, this suffering must stop, enough is enough.

“It is time to stop selling our votes and our birthright for peanuts, for a congo of rice, for N5k, for N2k. It is time to send parking and flush from our system moneybags in politics and have a rebirth of a new Nigeria.

“Our country has been monetised be it in politics, economics even in our religious practices,” he said.