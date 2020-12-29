A Nigerian digital marketer, Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde, has said he is planning to develop more content creators to meet up with market demands.

This, in a way he believes, would help reduce the number of unemployed youths in Nigeria, when they can be able to invest in their innate abilities.

The Osun State-born said media influencer, said, the demands for content creators in the digital space was rapidly increasing, which has necessitated his quest to train more youths in that area.

He stated that his practice in advertising, digital marketing and social media Influencing spans over 10 years.

Fatuntele, who, in recognition of his digital contributions, in 2015, won the Best Use Of Social Media Scream Award All Youth Award, and in 2018, won the Online Publicist Winner Screams Award, while in 2019, he won again the Best Use Of Social Media Scream All Youth Awards, advocated for an all-inclusive programme to develop youths talents for more productivity, especially among the unemployed ones.

“It will be a delight to see young talents grow and make it big. I will keep developing as much as I can,” Fatuntele said.

He also encouraged the top business players both at the corporate and government levels to be supportive of creative youths and help in financing their projects and offer sponsorship where applicable so the burden of financing of personal initiatives can be eased for as many as possible.