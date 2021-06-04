Against the backdrop of the current separatist agitations in the country, an author, Commander Idris Yusuf (retd), has said that he wrote a book titled, ‘The Nigerian Military: Development Amidst Contemporary Challenges’ to call attention to the issues that caused the Nigerian civil war and the need to be cautious.

Yusuf said the issues or enablers of the war were much more resurfacing, hence concerted efforts must be made to tackle them.

He stated this at the public presentation of the book in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that corruption remains a cause of widespread unrest and insecurity across the country.

“I want to divulge my experiences, I just don’t want to stomach it, I want to air it out, the experience I have for over 30 years in the military.

“There are things that need to be corrected and need to be known but are not known and corrected. So, I felt I should take my pen and put down those things that need to be corrected so that the general public will take note of that and if possible improve on them.

“Insecurity is alot of problem in this country and the masses are suffering and infact even if you don’t have food to eat, you should have a sound sleep but it is not so. One is not having a sound sleep and one is not having enough food to eat.

“We need to look inward but this is not how we were in those days. In those days, things were better than now. I fought the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970 and I was in the service for over 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are alot of things that we thought were responsible for fighting the war but all those things have come back and even worse. It is an ugly thing. Our problem in this country is only one whether we like it or not and it is corruption.

“Until all of us Nigerians are ready to come together and fight corruption. Even the President had said it, if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria. So, individually, collectively we need to fight corruption,” he said.

The charman of the occasion,

Mamman Yusuf, said religion and ethnicity have killed the country.

He said leaders abhored merit for religion and ethnicity to the detriment of the country and its citizens.

“In this part of the world, we don’t do things based on merit but ethnicity and religion. Religion and ethnicity have killed this country and we all know that this book is coming at a particular time that we are facing security challenges in the country.

“I hope that the book will improve on our knowledge of where we are coming from, where we are now and the desire to build a country of strong national unity,” he stated.

He commended the author for his contribution to national development and urged those in positions of authority to implement the suggestions.

“He has shared alot of experience so I believe if we read it, it is going to have alot of impact.

“The book launch is apt. We all know what the level of insecurity is and even our President was telling the nation what he is doing to ensure the insecurity is cut to the barest minimum. When you look at it, the military as I know are going to tap alot from what the author has shared and it is going to help them in actualising what is happening. I see it happening because it is one of their own that wrote the book,” he added.

Yusuf, however, noted that politics and bad governance have affected the performance of security agencies, hence the military hierarchy must read the book and make necessary adjustments.