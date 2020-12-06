BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A book written to address identity crises titled, ‘Unbroken Identity’, was unveiled and launched at the weekend in Abuja with the author, Becky Ibrahim, saying she wrote the book with a painstaking effort spanning about two years, which has helped her to learn and grow in the process.

She said the book, which is her first and still counting, is a chronicles of her “tears, trials and triumph” before discovering herself and becoming the ‘King’s Daughter’, noting that it was written to help others discover thier real identity and purpose in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it is good to state that writing this book has been one of the most challenging ventures I’ve had to undertake so far in my life; it stretched me hard, and I learned and grew a lot in the process.

“It has been a nearly two years’ journey, and I cannot thank everyone enough who was a part of this remarkable journey of impact. God bless you all.

Advertisements

“I wrote the book, because I know exactly what it means to have no sense of self-identity (and I mean NO sense at all!) – and the devastating effects that it can have on you. I know because I lived that way for many years, from when I was a child until I became an adult, and even while I’m married,” Mrs Ibrahim said.

Becky noted that she had a very turbulent childhood after losing her biological father at the age of 4, adding that from age 6, she was sent to live with an uncle in Lagos who was a senior military officer and was hardly at home at the time.

“Two years after I started to live with him, his marriage hit the rocks and his wife moved out. That was when life turned sour for me – from age 8 through to the university.

“Let me not bore you here with my story; you will find bits and pieces of it in the book. But for now, let me simply add that I was betrayed by nearly everyone I knew growing up

“As you would expect, I lost every sense of self-identity, self-worth and self-image. I felt worthless and useless and good for nothing. And those feelings followed me into adulthood and even threatened my marriage in its earliest years.

“But looking back today, I can connect the dots and I’m grateful for every experience – the good, the bad and the ugly. They were all pieces of the puzzle that created the woman that I am today,” she added.

The book launch was attended by Becky’s immediate family members, mother, clergies, friends and associates including the president/founder of When Women Pray International, Pastor Opuoya Agha, among others.