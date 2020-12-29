Neuroscience Specialist and Research Fellow at the School of Life Sciences, University of Sussex, United Kingdom, Dr Mahmoud Bukar Maina is set to establish a Bioscience Laboratory in Yobe State University.

Dr Maina who is also Outreach Coordinator for TReND in Africa – an NGO that promotes scientific research and training in Africa said he decided to establish the laboratory as a way of giving back to his home state, to help improve on the needed infrastructure to conduct research and find solutions to local and global medical science problems.

In an interview with journalists, the UK based Neuroscience specialist said Nigeria is not doing enough in medical research to uncover the causes of high death rate from diseases.

“Nigeria ranks number 7 in the list of countries by population and among the top with a high death rate from diseases. Yet, little research is done within the country to address these problems. We heavily depend on research interventions from the West. Taking COVID-19 pandemic as an example, only a few laboratories in Nigeria have the necessary equipment for conducting COVID-19 testing.”

Speaking on the scope of work that will be done in the lab, Dr Maina said he will personally be leading work on areas of brain diseases in the lab.

“The work scope in the lab will depend on the type of researchers who show interest in using the different equipment, their passion and commitment to research. The types of equipment can help us understand some aspects of diseases, such as Malaria, kidney diseases and other infectious diseases.

“I have had meetings with the Chief Medical Director of the Yobe State University Teaching hospital on ways to fully utilise this opportunity for translational research. However, I must warn that, without passionate and committed researchers and support, this won’t happen. Because research needs commitment and perseverance.

“Often, it takes years and the use of multiple types of equipment and approaches to fully address scientific problems. This is why researchers are yet to eradicate diseases like Malaria and also yet to find an effective treatment for brain diseases like Dementia.”

According to him, the lab in Yobe hopes to tackle problems by enabling exceptional and passionate Nigerian scientists to undertake cutting-edge research.

“The Lab will serve as a training centre for TReND in Africa, which means international-level programmes organised by TReND will be run in Yobe, helping to train many Nigerians.

“We also hope to collaborate with institutions within and outside Nigeria and organise workshops and conferences to boost science skills acquisition. My vision is for the lab to become a centre of excellence in research and training in biomedical sciences in Nigeria, helping to solve local and global health problems through scientific research,” he added.

Also speaking, Zaid Muhammed, Researcher at Biomedical Science Research And Training Centre, and staff in the department of Human physiology, college of medicine, Yobe state university said BioRTC lab would contribute a lot to science and research in Nigeria because of it standard.

“This is a very good work done by a fellow Nigerian (Mahmoud) who is in the diaspora, in trying to harness the opportunities he sees out there to ensure that we have a replica down here to help nurture and foster science.

Muhammed said the vision is to make the laboratory a centre of excellence in the coming years so that any scientist even from outside the shores of Nigeria can come there and work.