Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Anambra State, a former president general of Awka Progressives Union, Dr Amobi Nwaokafor, has described himself as the best candidate for the race to occupy the states’ number one seat.

Nwaokafor, who spoke moments after returning his expression of interest and nomination forms at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday in Abuja, noted that with his wealth of experience, Anambra would witness a dramatic change under his APC-led leadership.

He expressed concern on the level of poverty in the state, noting that as a state that can boast of several internationally recognised entrepreneurs, people of the state should not be experiencing the current hardship in the land, which he blamed on poor and lack of administrative experience.

“After becoming president of Awka Development Union, I decided to offer myself to solve the numerous problems in the state. People are really suffering and poverty is in the state, so we need to support an experienced leader like myself to save the state and its people from further suffering.

The governorship hopeful, also encouraged Ndigbo to key in and support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC, using the opportunity of the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, adding that “Ndigbo must not play opposition politics this time around.

“We have lost a lot playing opposition politics. With good and all inclusive leadership, we will reform Anambra State civil service and pay the highest in salaries. We will revive agriculture and develop Onitsha and Nnewi as our industrial hub.

“We have plans to arrest youth restiveness by creating employment. We are ready for the race and we have put down our plans.

“As a consultant, I have worked for Anambra State in areas of revenue generation, so I am very much advantaged to reposition the state.

On the agitation for zoning the governorship seat to Anambra South,

the APC aspirant noted, “In Anambra, zoning is an aberration. It is not contained in APC constitution. Why should we zone right now? Every zone has produced a governor, is it not right that we begin afresh? In fact, Anambra South has benefitted more than any other zone in the list of governors for the state.

“Awka, where I come from, as the capital city has not produced any governor. Why not Awka now?”

On why he was not recognised by the APC stakeholders in Anambra, who recently summoned all the party’s governorship aspirants to a meeting in Abuja, Nwaokafor noted, “It is my strength that made them not to invite me at the patriots’ meeting. They were afraid of my strength. I am very strong and that is why they are afraid of me. I am here, the first person to return my governorship forms, that shows how strong and prepared I am for the election.”