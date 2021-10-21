A former gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Yobe State, Alhaji Aji Kolomi, has formally resigned as a member of the party.

“In view of recent political developments in the country and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have decided to resign my membership of the party with effect from today”, he said in a letter made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

The letter addressed to the APC ward chairman, Ngurbuwa ward in Gujba local government area of Yobe State reads in part, “With much honour and respect, I wish to write to you on the above underlined subject matter. My resignation from the party was borne out of my personal conviction.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to you and the entire party executive for according me all the necessary support during the course of my aspiration for the 2019 gubernatorial primaries, as such I remain grateful.

“However, in a situation whereby my views are constantly second- guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my political structures. As from today Monday 18/10/2021. I cease to be a member of your party APC, see attached my membership card number YB/GJB/07/07907.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aji called on elected leaders to have fear of God in the discharge of their duties. He averred that democratic governance would only be possible when elected leaders and those who found themselves in positions of authority, ensured fairness among the citizens irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.