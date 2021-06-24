Oluwaseyi James Ayomikun popularly known as DJ Spaxx, has explained reasons why he is said to be the best and highest paid afrobeat DJ in the Tri-state (New Jersey, New York & Connecticut).

Recall that DJ Spaxx has played in many clubs, concerts, stages, parties and private gigs in different countries including Nigeria, United Kingdom, Dubai and USA.

He was also a DJ to Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, Skales and Mr May D.

DJ Spaxx said, “I am a US based Nigerian DJ, I am not a permanent DJ at any club but I play at the best clubs in the tri-state let it be African, American, Caribbean, Spanish, I’m there.

“Once again I would say its God’s grace, cause to be honest ,I know people out there who has more skills than me, know more songs than I do but one thing I know for sure is my ability to mix all genres, flow with my crowd, introduce them to new songs, I can definitely scratch and I always keep them on their feet dancing, I could go 12 hours straight and still keep them dancing. That’s why I stand out.”

On what it takes to be a good DJ, he said, “I am not even going to be shady but a lot of people out there calling themselves DJs, but believe me it’s more than just being able to mix two songs on a laptop, a lot of this go through hell.”

Also, according to his manager, Brenda Derry, “Spaxx is a good DJ because he has alot of exposure to different societies and cultures, and has good hearing and composition skills that I thought him.”