By Our Correspondent

Music is a tool that expresses love, passion, emotion, fear and even pain to the public. It helps to ease one’s stress after a hectic day.

That’s why Nigerian born Afropop musician, UKENNY who left Nigeria in pursuit of greener pastures abroad, says music has been a strong force for him to express himself and show the world what he is made of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he does Afropop, he can’t be matched when it comes to Afro dancehall music.

Many have speculated that he stands a big chance of contending with the heavy weight Afrobeat mega stars like Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy and others.

His versatility is unmatched as he continued to gain popularity by the day across Africa, Europe and America.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the artiste who just dropped his much anticipated video “Like Palliative”, a collaboration with Zanku crooner, Zlatan told our correspondent why he’s unique.

“UKENNY is very unique. My style makes me easily stands out from the rest. My approach and delivery is spot on. And my versatility to be able to blend with any other artiste is unique! Remember, UKENNY chose to stick to Afropop but got skills to do Afro dancehall, Afro RnB

like Timaya, Patoranking etc, ” he stated

His manager also told LEADERSHIP Sunday they can’t wait for him to step up his game and do some collabos with top list Naija/African artistes.

Recently he was in the country working on some new projects.