Nigerians are wondering why the senate would consider 2022 budget when they haven’t felt the impact of the 2021 budget?

I disagree with you that, Nigerians don’t feel the impact of the budget. The 2021 budget is ongoing. When you go round the country, you will see projects going on, some may not feel the impact now but lots of Nigerians are feeling it, and very soon, every Nigerian will feel the impact.

What will it take for Nigeria to have an effective and enduring budget implementation process?

I don’t think we have a problem with budget implementation because there is no country where the budget is 100% implemented especially in this part of the world where we run on deficit. We don’t have enough money to ensure that we carry out fully the activities of the budget. But substantially, I think there is a good budget implementation in Nigeria.

With the recent approval of another loan by the senate, many Nigerians worried that the future of Nigeria is being mortgaged. Don’t you think this is a loan too many?

Fortunately, I am a member of the foreign and local debt committee in the senate. Nigeria’s debt level is not too bad considering our population and GDP. The ratio of debt stock is still quite favorable. It is within the best practice. Anything below 40% is still quite good. I think what we should do is work on our revenue-generating base.

But don’t you think the continuous borrowing could mortgage the lives of the future generation?

No, I am not afraid. The loans that this country is taking are used to develop infrastructures like rails, waterways, and other key infrastructure. The more our infrastructure is fixed, our revenue generation will be improved. We service loans every year.

Despite government effort, Nigeria seems to be sliding into depression with daily inflation, rising food prices and other basic amenities. What is your take on this?

We are not doing badly as a nation. I agree that prices of foodstuff are going up, but people are not losing their jobs. I am not aware of agencies or companies laying off staff. We have people from all sectors of the country in the senate. So whenever a request comes to the Senate or House of Reps, every request that comes to the national assembly is scrutinized by the committees set up for that. Every loan is taken to improve our infrastructure.

The national assembly seems to be silent on the constitutional amendment. What has happened to the zonal reports gathered?

The senate and national assembly are working hard to ensure that, we do good work. I believe the committee is still gathering all they have been given before it is presented at the plenary. We are determined to see to the conclusion of the amendment. As a Nigerian, there are areas that one is interested to see that are amended, like devolution of powers to the state and local government, also whether the police should be decentralized or remain the way It is.

Going back to insecurity, are you worried about the increase in kidnapping, a situation scores of schoolchildren are kidnapped for weeks and months?

Every Nigerian is worried about what is happening …

How did Nigeria get to this stage where schools are being shut because of kidnapping

We are all to be blamed for what is happening in the country. Our value system has gone down in Nigeria and until we bring it back, things might get worst.

Security agents seem to be overwhelmed by this insecurity, is there anything we are doing that should have been done otherwise?

I don’t think this is true. I think we can crush and defeat these criminals but, it takestime. If you look at developed countries like America, they were in Afghanistan for 20years yet, immediately they left, the country sink back. Ours is worst because we lack basic modern war equipment. if the government can deploy modern equipment, our security will gladly end this insurgence.

The south/east is also not left out of challenges. Are you worried about the security issues in that zone?

We are all worried. We pray that elders and youths from that zone will sit down and come up with solutions to this problem.

Some Nigerians see what is happening in the south/east as a ploy by them to be given the presidency. What is your take on this?

I don’t think that killing and maiming will give them the presidency. If that is what they want, then they need to sit down and talk. They need to negotiate with the rest of Nigeria. You don’t carry weapons to get the presidency, That will even scare people from you because if you are not in position and you carry weapons, what will you do when you are in position? I think the youths have been misguided.

Still, on security, the south/west came up with Amotekun to check insecurity and some Nigerians think that other zones should do the same. What is your take on this?

I do not fully think it may be right for the various geo-political zones to be creating security outfits that will take on the responsibility that is already enshrined in the constitution for the Nigerian police and army but if such outfits are used for intelligence gathering and to assist the conventional police, then I am okay with that.

Do you think going back to regionalism will help because some Nigerians are agitating for a renegotiation of our unity?

A disintegration is never an option because we are stronger together. We have seen what has happened to other countries that have toed similar paths. What is happening now is a surmountable challenge. Nobody will benefit from disintegration.

But with over 60years of independence, can you say that Nigeria has attained true nationhood?

Not yet but we are on the path to true nationhood

Going back to Niger state, your state has been under siege for a while now, what has been the impact on the social and economic activities of the state

Unfortunately, my state has experienced the worst of the insurgency, about five local governments are experiencing these challenges. Women and youths cannot go to the market, young boys cannot go to school, people can no longer go to the farms. Fortunately both the federal and state government are battling these challenges and I believe it has drastically gone down in Niger state.

What will it take for peace to be restored to Niger state?

It is not only Niger state, the insecurity cuts across tribe and zone. These can be attributed to the decadence in society. We have to start teaching our young people how to love and appreciate others. We must also teach them containment. When I was growing up, we used to love and appreciate our neighbors

The constitutional mandate of the government is to secure lives and properties. Can you that the APC has done that in Nigeria?

Our government has not failed and no government in Nigeria will ever fail. We met this security challenge on the ground and it is not peculiar to Nigeria. Looking at what happened in Libya and other countries, I believe that with the kind of efforts APC is putting in place to surmount these challenges, we will defeat the insurgence and restore peace.

Talking about APC the recent state congress left lots of division and bitterness. Don’t you think this will affect the state of the party come 2023?

These are family issues and when there are problems like that, we resolve them within the family. I can assure you that come 2023, APC will overwhelm everywhere.

It is generally believed that the APC revolves around the presidency and he has cowme out to state that, he will hand over after his 8years term. Some believe that the moment he leaves, the party will implode. What do you think?

Yes, Mr. President is the leader of our party and will be stepping down in 2023, but he is still our leader. He has inspired so many people. I am in APC today because of his leadership and when he leaves, we will carry on his message and the character that we have imbibed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Were you surprised with the heavy losses the APC incurred at Anambra recently?

I wasn’t surprised because we have never really controlled the government of that state…

But don’t you think this is a sign of things to come?

Not necessarily. We are still on the ground and we will only gain more votes going forward

Nigerians are wondering why the senate would consider 2022 budget when they haven’t felt the impact of the 2021 budget?

I disagree with you that, Nigerians don’t feel the impact of the budget. The 2021 budget is ongoing. When you go round the country, you will see projects going on, some may not feel the impact now but lots of Nigerians are feeling it, and very soon, every Nigerian will feel the impact.

What will it take for Nigeria to have an effective and enduring budget implementation process?

I don’t think we have a problem with budget implementation because there is no country where the budget is 100% implemented especially in this part of the world where we run on deficit. We don’t have enough money to ensure that we carry out fully the activities of the budget. But substantially, I think there is a good budget implementation in Nigeria.

With the recent approval of another loan by the senate, many Nigerians worried that the future of Nigeria is being mortgaged. Don’t you think this is a loan too many?

Fortunately, I am a member of the foreign and local debt committee in the senate. Nigeria’s debt level is not too bad considering our population and GDP. The ratio of debt stock is still quite favorable. It is within the best practice. Anything below 40% is still quite good. I think what we should do is work on our revenue-generating base.

But don’t you think the continuous borrowing could mortgage the lives of the future generation?

No, I am not afraid. The loans that this country is taking are used to develop infrastructures like rails, waterways, and other key infrastructure. The more our infrastructure is fixed, our revenue generation will be improved. We service loans every year.

Despite government effort, Nigeria seems to be sliding into depression with daily inflation, rising food prices and other basic amenities. What is your take on this?

We are not doing badly as a nation. I agree that prices of foodstuff are going up, but people are not losing their jobs. I am not aware of agencies or companies laying off staff. We have people from all sectors of the country in the senate. So whenever a request comes to the Senate or House of Reps, every request that comes to the national assembly is scrutinized by the committees set up for that. Every loan is taken to improve our infrastructure.

The national assembly seems to be silent on the constitutional amendment. What has happened to the zonal reports gathered?

The senate and national assembly are working hard to ensure that, we do good work. I believe the committee is still gathering all they have been given before it is presented at the plenary. We are determined to see to the conclusion of the amendment. As a Nigerian, there are areas that one is interested to see that are amended, like devolution of powers to the state and local government, also whether the police should be decentralized or remain the way It is.

Going back to insecurity, are you worried about the increase in kidnapping, a situation scores of schoolchildren are kidnapped for weeks and months?

Every Nigerian is worried about what is happening …

How did Nigeria get to this stage where schools are being shut because of kidnapping

We are all to be blamed for what is happening in the country. Our value system has gone down in Nigeria and until we bring it back, things might get worst.

Security agents seem to be overwhelmed by this insecurity, is there anything we are doing that should have been done otherwise?

I don’t think this is true. I think we can crush and defeat these criminals but, it takestime. If you look at developed countries like America, they were in Afghanistan for 20years yet, immediately they left, the country sink back. Ours is worst because we lack basic modern war equipment. if the government can deploy modern equipment, our security will gladly end this insurgence.

The south/east is also not left out of challenges. Are you worried about the security issues in that zone?

We are all worried. We pray that elders and youths from that zone will sit down and come up with solutions to this problem.

Some Nigerians see what is happening in the south/east as a ploy by them to be given the presidency. What is your take on this?

I don’t think that killing and maiming will give them the presidency. If that is what they want, then they need to sit down and talk. They need to negotiate with the rest of Nigeria. You don’t carry weapons to get the presidency, That will even scare people from you because if you are not in position and you carry weapons, what will you do when you are in position? I think the youths have been misguided.

Still, on security, the south/west came up with Amotekun to check insecurity and some Nigerians think that other zones should do the same. What is your take on this?

I do not fully think it may be right for the various geo-political zones to be creating security outfits that will take on the responsibility that is already enshrined in the constitution for the Nigerian police and army but if such outfits are used for intelligence gathering and to assist the conventional police, then I am okay with that.

Do you think going back to regionalism will help because some Nigerians are agitating for a renegotiation of our unity?

A disintegration is never an option because we are stronger together. We have seen what has happened to other countries that have toed similar paths. What is happening now is a surmountable challenge. Nobody will benefit from disintegration.

But with over 60years of independence, can you say that Nigeria has attained true nationhood?

Not yet but we are on the path to true nationhood

Going back to Niger state, your state has been under siege for a while now, what has been the impact on the social and economic activities of the state

Unfortunately, my state has experienced the worst of the insurgency, about five local governments are experiencing these challenges. Women and youths cannot go to the market, young boys cannot go to school, people can no longer go to the farms. Fortunately both the federal and state government are battling these challenges and I believe it has drastically gone down in Niger state.

What will it take for peace to be restored to Niger state?

It is not only Niger state, the insecurity cuts across tribe and zone. These can be attributed to the decadence in society. We have to start teaching our young people how to love and appreciate others. We must also teach them containment. When I was growing up, we used to love and appreciate our neighbors

The constitutional mandate of the government is to secure lives and properties. Can you that the APC has done that in Nigeria?

Our government has not failed and no government in Nigeria will ever fail. We met this security challenge on the ground and it is not peculiar to Nigeria. Looking at what happened in Libya and other countries, I believe that with the kind of efforts APC is putting in place to surmount these challenges, we will defeat the insurgence and restore peace.

Talking about APC the recent state congress left lots of division and bitterness. Don’t you think this will affect the state of the party come 2023?

These are family issues and when there are problems like that, we resolve them within the family. I can assure you that come 2023, APC will overwhelm everywhere.

It is generally believed that the APC revolves around the presidency and he has cowme out to state that, he will hand over after his 8years term. Some believe that the moment he leaves, the party will implode. What do you think?

Yes, Mr. President is the leader of our party and will be stepping down in 2023, but he is still our leader. He has inspired so many people. I am in APC today because of his leadership and when he leaves, we will carry on his message and the character that we have imbibed.

Were you surprised with the heavy losses the APC incurred at Anambra recently?

I wasn’t surprised because we have never really controlled the government of that state…

But don’t you think this is a sign of things to come?

Not necessarily. We are still on the ground and we will only gain more votes going forward