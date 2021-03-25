ADVERTISEMENT

If something has helped Nigeria during its utmost poverty situation and sky-rocketing inflation rates, then it’s no other than the trillion-dollar cryptocurrency – Bitcoin. The countless favors of Bitcoin on a country that is badly stuck in the under-development phase and has been trying to combat financial crises for years are replaceable.

Today, the useful trade of bitcoin in Nigeria can’t be won over by any other country. Numerous Nigerians have left the full-time hectic jobs that were paying them peanuts to choose trading bitcoin and earn whopping profits in a short span.

From Fadugbagbe – the popular Nigerian bitcoin investor who owns $200,000 worth to every other Nigerian who has finally decided to change their destiny, Bitcoin opens arms for everyone in Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is extensively famous for the number of bitcoin enthusiasts who have remarkably benefited from Bitcoin trading.

Despite the fact that Nigeria was introduced by cryptocurrency very late and had to face several barriers initially, a recent study says that bitcoin in Nigeria has broken records by showing a startling 40% increased supply. The total value of the bitcoin trading last week only in Nigeria reached up to $400,000. With that said, here is a list of significant reasons that will prove the notion of Nigeria being the global bitcoin trader at the present time.

The highly restricted banking and monetary system in Nigeria was certainly a Hangman’s rope for Nigerians. Due to this, they were unable to do daily transactions as the bank forced them to pay huge taxes and go through a number of hassles. In this regard, numerous young, enthusiastic, and tech-savvy Nigerians found paying extra costs futile and chose to shift by trading cryptocurrency that doesn’t ask for any payments.

Today, Nigeria has the largest number of bitcoin trading services and bitcoin exchanges such as Bitcoin Formula. The daily high demands and needs of cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria call for such efficient services without which bitcoin trading in Nigeria is hard or impossible to do due to the crypto ban in this country.

The recent record of bitcoin trading in Nigeria says that there has been massive trading of approximately 60,215 bitcoins alone in Nigeria with marvelous prices. The record surprisingly also broke all the previous ones from the US, UK, and other rich crypto trading countries. However, Nigeria has always taken baby steps towards progress, rising from a mere 10% to being called the largest bitcoin volume trading country globally.

In the recent times of pandemic and financial crises all around the country, Nigeria used a unique yet strategic approach to cope up with the situation. The bitcoin during that time reached an unexpected peak of 30% which became a major reason of attraction for numerous Nigerians who had lost their source of income or jobs due to downsizing in the country.

As already mentioned, the local Nigerian government, the Government of Africa, and authorities like SAARC were a big headache due to their constant interference in the financial matters of local Nigerians. Trading bitcoin was a big relief in this regard as it works through a simple, transparent, and effective peer-to-peer blockchain technology that neither allows third-party involvement nor is restricted to follow any rules imposed by them.

Conclusion

With the help of effective trading services numerous Nigerians are looking forward to making wealth and storing them in a form of a safe asset such as the global digital currency- Bitcoin.

Today, you just need a bitcoin wallet and a reliable service by your side that can help with the bitcoin trading and let you make profitable assets for the long-run.