ADVERTISEMENT

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti failed to blame Alex Iwobi for his performances for the club this season, saying the versatile winger failed to impress due to the mistakes of the team and not the player.

The Nigerian international has been widely criticized by the club’s supporters and pundits for not doing enough for the Toffees, but Ancelotti does not feel that way despite acknowledging the attacker has put in some disappointing performances, he laid the blame with the mistakes of the team and not the player.

“I think he had some good performances, and he had some difficult performances: he is part of the squad and after that he had some games where he played really well, and was really helpful for the team, and in other games I tried to change a little bit the strategy…it didn’t work well but not for his fault, [it was] the team’s fault and the team’s mistakes,” Ancelotti said.

“He is professional, but of course when there is competition sometimes you play and sometimes you are on the bench.”

Asked if he found Iwobi a frustrating player to manage, the Blues boss said: “He is not a frustrating player because he is really professional, really serious, always ready, not at all is he a frustrating player, because he is a really good professional with a fantastic attitude.”