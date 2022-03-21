Why did Kaduna State Government replace the Group Life Assurance Scheme with the State Sinking Fund Assurance Scheme?

The State Sinking Fund Assurance Scheme is an alternative to the Group Life Assurance Scheme that was proposed in 2019. When we adopted the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2019, part of what was mandated for every state that has adopted that pension scheme, was to set up a Group Life Insurance. A Group Life Insurance is just like life insurance coverage for all employees of the state government . And as at that time, the state contributed N1.2 billion into the Group Life Insurance and engaged the services of an insurance company but unfortunately the story was not a successful one because out of the N1.2 billion that the state had with the insurance company, it was only able to access N300 million, which shows that about 92 beneficiaries were supposed to have been processed for payment but only 50 were processed.

There were stories of unpaid claims and untreated applications which the insurance did not pay. So, in order to resolve those challenges with the insurance company, the state decided to create an alternative to the Group Life Assurance in the State Sinking Fund Assurance Scheme. What obtained was that for example, if the state was only able to claim N300 million, the rest of the money every year used to go to the insurance company; which means the state was losing money to the insurance company.

In 2019, when the proposal was put forward as an advice to the state government in a memo on what to do next, in order not to keep losing money to the insurance company, it was resolved that we set up a Sinking Fund Assurance Account, where the money will be kept in an account with CBN. In that case, we can determine how many people applied to access the Sinking Fund. Again, we will still have the remaining money in the account with the CBN without losing it.

Why is it necessary to keep the Sinking Fund with the CBN instead of an interest yielding commercial bank?

For us, this is not the only account that is with CBN. Security wise, keeping money with the CBN is far better than keeping money in any of the commercial banks. And the government was advised on the need to take this alternative.

For clarity, what is the difference between Sinking Fund and a Death Benefit?

For Death Benefit, it is given when somebody retires and dies. Maybe the person has put in 35-years of service and he is entitled to that particular amount and he has also retired. His length of service will be calculated and there is a formular for that, which gives us the actual amount he is supposed to get as entitlement which is paid to his Next of Kin. We are still operating the old Defined Benefit Scheme which takes care of the Death Benefit payment.

However, the Life Assurance Scheme is totally different. People benefit from the Life Assurance Scheme when a worker dies in active service. Unlike Death Benefit which is an entitlement of a retiree. Life Assurance Scheme is just like individual insurance, but this time around it is government that insures a worker’s life. When the unexpected happens, we just have to pay his benefits; when someone applies meeting all the necessary requirements, the family of the deceased will be paid that amount. He can still be paid that assurance benefit and then they can still apply for the death benefit if he was in the old scheme.

But before beneficiaries of the Sinking Fund access it, they must provide a letter of notification, a death certificate issued by the National Population Commission, medical cause of death issued by a hospital where the deceased died, a police report in case of death by accident, name of beneficiary, an affidavit of the Next of Kin, last pay slip of the deceased and a letter of Administration.

Do workers contribute to this Sinking Fund like the Contributory Pension Scheme, or is it only government that provided the N1.2 billion that you earlier spoke about?

Well, the funding was curated at the rate of 40% to 60%. So, the state government contributes 40% into the fund and then the Unified Local Government Service and the State Basic Education Board contribute 60%. So, it’s like 40%: 60% contribution. So, like in 2020, a total of N360 millions was contributed into the account, with the state government paying N144 million and then the local government and the rest paid N216 million, making it N360 million. That was in 2020. So, the individual worker doesn’t contribute anything; it is just the state and local governments that contribute.

Was the defaulting company that initially commenced the failed Group Life Assurance sanctioned in any way?

I can’t say because the account is not managed by the pension bureau; the account is managed by the office of the Head of Service and the Ministry of Finance.

What is the composition of this committee that is managing the Sinking Fund which is domiciled with the CBN?

We have the Head of Service office, the Commissioner of Finance and Accountant General of Kaduna State; we also have the Kaduna State Pension Bureau. These are some of the people that manage the fund. The selection of the beneficiaries is done by the management committee.

Is it correct to say that this Sinking Fund is a component of the Contributory Pension Scheme, even though workers don’t pay into the fund?

It is not a component of it. But by the law, Section 7 Subsection 4 of the Kaduna State Pension Reform of 2016 provided that, in addition to the contributory rate specified in that section of the law, every employer shall maintain a Group Life insurance policy in favour of each employee for a minimum of three times his or her total annual emolument. That is what the law said. This law is also specified in the Contributory Pension Law of PENCOM. So, initially states that adopted the contributory pension must engage a group life insurance firm to do this for the employee. Like I mentioned earlier, in the first instance, Kaduna state employed a firm in line with what PENCOM says, but we found that particular service unsatisfactory and that is why the Sinking Fund Assurance was set up by the state to manage our own fund; instead of employing an insurance company because of unfortunate situations of unpaid benefits and untreated applications. But it is still in line, the Sinking Fund performs the same functions as the Group Life Assurance.

How many people have so far benefited from the scheme?

So far, as at last week, we had about 50 applications and 47 beneficiaries but we only flagged off with 10 beneficiaries. That is not the whole of them, there are others but we couldn’t have a hall that would contain the whole 47 because most of them would have come with their family members. That was why we just flagged off with the 10 but actually we had 47 beneficiaries.

Will the remaining 37 still get their entitlements?

Yes. They would get theirs because everything has been computed.

Last week, Kaduna State Government released the sum of N1. 3 billion to pay pension and death benefits under the Define Benefit Scheme. Can you give a breakdown of which batch of pensioners will benefit from this round of payment?

Yes, we got N1,235,000,000.00. The state government gave N200 million and the 23 local governments gave the balance. The contribution of the local governments is more because they gave us contributions for three months. Each local government is supposed to give the bureau N15 million monthly. So, if you multiply N15 million with 23, it will give you N345 million. So, the N1,035,000,000.00 that they gave us is for three months. So, in total, each local government gave us N45 million. Our task is to find out who will benefit among the pensioners. We have been following our initial system of settling those that retired first, religiously.

However, in the coming payment, we will departed from the norm; we selected those whose benefits are less than N1 million and we got about 700 beneficiaries in the local governments. At the state level, we got over 270 beneficiaries. When we combined both state and local government pensioners, we got a list of 1,013 people who will benefit from this round of payment. We will revert to the old system of ‘first to retire, first to be settled’ after this payment.

We devised this system so as to decongest the queue. We decided to pay pensioners whose benefits are low, so that we can pay as much people as possible, instead of using a lumpsum to settle a few. Most of these people that we are going to pay under this special arrangement, are pensioners like drivers, gardeners and those with very low entitlements. After settling these over 1000 pensioners, the queue will start moving fast and this, in a nutshell, is the reason why we embarked on this mode of payment. But we will revert to our old system after this payment.

SINKING FUND Facts

-Sinking Fund Assurance Scheme is a Life Assurance package created by Kaduna State Government to replace the Group Life Assurance Scheme;

-Kaduna state exited from the Group Life Assurance Scheme owing to complaints of unpaid claims and untreated applications from the insurance company that managed the fund;

-Only Next of Kins of workers who died while in service can benefit from the Sinking Fund Assurance Scheme. On the other hand, Death Benefit is for retirees;

-However, before beneficiaries of the Sinking Fund Assurance Scheme can access it, they must provide a letter of notification, a death certificate issued by the National Population Commission and medical cause of death issued by a hospital where the deceased died;

-In addition, a police report is necessary in case of death by accident, the name of beneficiary, an affidavit of the Next of Kin, last pay slip of the deceased and a letter of Administration are also to be provided;

-The Sinking Fund Assurance Account is kept with the CBN and it is being managed by a committee comprising the office of Head of Service, Ministry of Finance, Accountant General of Kaduna State and Kaduna State Pension Bureau.