Even before the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival began, Kaduna State Government had submitted bid documents, indicating interest to host the next sports fiesta. In this interview, Commissioner of Sports Development, Prof KABIR MATO gave reasons behind the bid.

By Kamaldeen Aliagan



After the initial delays, the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival kicked off last Tuesday in Benin, the Edo state capital. How hopeful are you about the Kaduna State Contingent bringing back more laurels home than the last edition?

Our major concern in Kaduna state as a government is to develop sports. We are more interested in the development of sports for now, than the laurels that the athletes are likely going to bring from the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival. Laurels normally come about by the time you are able to develop young talents who will become champions in their various localities and the national and international stage. In a nutshell, the instructions that I have received from the governor of Kaduna state, is that I should go and revive sporting activities in our schools, in our communities and state. It is only when we do that that we will achieve three or more things.

One, you will achieve a fundamental social function of providing enabling environment and infrastructure for young people to participate in different games and show their skills. And our responsibility therefore is to begin to build those skills and talents. Secondly, you will be engaging some of these young people who ordinarily may not have the ability to perform well academically. You are giving them the opportunity where they now have something to do. This reduces the chances of them engaging in one form of anti-social activity or the other.

The third factor is that by the time you are able to take away these young people off these anti-social activities and provide them with the opportunity to showcase their talents, then we will have the opportunity of building an economic enterprise around them. We have seen where children from humble backgrounds, grabbing the opportunities provided by the state and private sector, eventually becoming national and international stars, especially in football. So, our mandate is to revive and develop sports so that we can have so many Daniel Amokachis, Tijani Babangidas and Garba Lawals, that is why we took 260 athletes to the National Sports Festival.

Is that number not too large… (cuts in)

No! When I came to the Ministry of Sports Development, I found out that there was an existing policy that whenever the state is going for the National Sports Festivals, the management used to assume and just participate in sports that the state is likely to get medals. At the end of the day, we ended up flopping because the assumptions turned out to be wrong. When I came on board, I said no; lets provide an enabling environment and register for every sporting activity, so that we go with these young athletes who may eventually become national or international stars. Like I told you, the quest for laurels as far as this competition is concerned, is not our priority. Yes, we will be glad when at the end of the day, we are able to secure medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

As I speak with you now, we are already winning gold medals, silver and bronze medals and the competition is barely three days old now. We got a lot of athletes from rural areas. Some of them never came to Kaduna until when they came for the State Sports Festival and they are now in Benin city, competing with Nigerians from other 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory. We are going to make champions out of these athletes, I didn’t expect us to win a medal in Kick Boxing. I didn’t know of that sport until I assumed office as Commissioner and we were preparing for these games. Right now, we have a bronze medal in that event. So, these are some of the sports that ordinarily, we would not have registered because we would have thought that we will not go anywhere. That is why, as a matter of deliberate policy, I insisted that we are not going to poach any athlete from anywhere. We want to build our own athletes. We hope that by the time they find greener pastures elsewhere, they can go and develop their talents further, to become the kind of stars that we want them to be.

Reports indicate that Kaduna state has submitted bid documents, asking to be allowed to host the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival. Does the state have the facilities and finance to fund this national fiesta?

Kaduna state had hosted National Sports Festivals twice; it hosted in 1977 and 2009. Kaduna 2009 has been adjudged the best sports festival that has been ever hosted in this country. Now, talking about facilities, I can assure you that with the with renovation and the restructuring that is taking place in Murtala Square, It will be the largest sporting hub in the whole of Africa. It is one area within a radius of a kilometre or two, that you will find 75% of the infrastructure and facilities located in one place. We have the biggest and the best swimming facilities in Nigeria; we have synthetic volley ball, basketball, hand ball pitches in Murtala Square. What we want to showcase to Nigerians is that it is possible for the government to provide world class sporting facilities. We are inviting Nigerians to come to Kaduna to see the tremendous improvement that we have recorded in the provision of basic physical sporting infrastructure. I believe that if we are given the hosting rights, we will set a new bar in conducting a National Sports Festivals.

You also spoke about funding; we are going to introduce a new dimension on how to host a National Sports Festival. I read in the news this afternoon (Thursday, April 8), that the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, threatened that they are going to close the Ogbe stadium by tomorrow, if the federal government does not remit the funds that they expect from it. We already talking about the involvement of the private sector in the handling of sporting activities. So, if we are given the hosting right, we are going to concentrate more on securing funding from the private sector, rather dipping our hands into our budget or asking the federal government to give us grants or loans or support to be able to do that. We are going to base our hosting of Kaduna 2022, if given the go-ahead, by trying to secure funding from the private sector or even international donor organisations.

Like the Kaduna Marathon that we held, we basically got the funding primarily from the private sector. So, it is possible to ginger the private sector and get them involved as a matter of Corporate Social Responsibility. The private sector needs to engage the youth in sports not just to advertise their goods and services but to maintain some sort of social equilibrium in the community so that businesses can thrive. There is also the entertainment factor. So, I believe that if we are given the hosting rights, we will move around the country and mobilize 75% to 90% of the resources that are required to host the Kaduna 2022 National Sports Festival.

Last year, the Ministry of Sports revived the Inter School Games in Kaduna state which had not held in nearly a decade. Will the competition still hold this year, given that it took place in January last year and we are now in April?

We were fortunate last year in the sense that we began the preparation for the Kaduna State Sports Festival in 2019. Early in the 2020, we got to actual implementation of not just the schools sports and the Kaduna State Sports Festival. Two to three months later, the whole world was locked down by the Coronavirus pandemic. So, we were lucky that we did it. Now, the sports sector was one of the worst areas hit by Covid-19 and the lockdown. So, by the time that the relevant authorities began to lift ban on non-combat sports, non-contact sports and so on, the year had gone. And that is precisely responsible for the inability to host the 2020 National Sports Festival that is taking place right now in Benin in 2021.

I assure you that we will chart a new direction as far as the conduct of this school games is concerned. We are determined to do not just the inter secondary school games in Kaduna state, we will go further by compartmentalizing these sporting activities in our secondary schools, primary schools and even tertiary institutions. Our calendar is out. Soon after the National Sports Festival, we will face the issue of schools sports because that is the mandate that we have as a ministry, which is revival of school sports and community sports.

In 2020, government had plans to build about eight neighbourhood sporting centres. I remember in the United States of America when violence became so high in black neighbourhoods, I think it was President Bill Clinton that came up with the idea of constructing a lot of basketball courts there. The idea is to burn down or channel the excess energy to sports; that was one of the ways that most of the black neighbourhoods were able to go to sleep. If these young people do not dissipate this energy in a positive direction, then obviously the neighbourhood will be unable to go to sleep. The excess energy may be driving them to commit atrocities and other anti-social activities.

We have faced challenges as far as constructing neighborhood centres are concerned. The governor is talking to our members at the National Assembly, requesting them to provide sporting facilities as part of their constituency projects, instead of building schools that do not have furniture. Or building clinics without drugs or water. Our governor is really reviving the health sector from the primary to the secondary to even the tertiary levels. So, that is being taken care of. We have invested so much in the education sector also; the area that is virgin, that will serve the community as a matter of social responsibility is the provision of sporting facilities in the neighborhood, so that young men and girls will dissipate their energies, display their talents and probably have a ladder that they will use to step up to the top of society.

KAD Facts

-In September 2020, Kaduna State Ministry of Sports Development dissolved the leadership of the 26 sports associations because their tenures had expired and Covid-19 pandemic prevented elections from holding;

-The pandemic disrupted most of the activities in the 2020 sports calendar of Kaduna state;

-The ministry has revived schools sports as one of the avenues where young talents will be identified and nurtured;

-Last November, Kaduna held a half international marathon race, where ten elite athletes from across the world participated;

-About 10,000 persons, including youths from higher institutions and other senior citizens, registered for the race;

-Prizes were awarded to top 10 male and female, including local and international athletes;

-The cost of the forms for the marathon ranged from N5,000 for adults to N3,000 for children below 18. Senior citizens of 65 years and above were given the forms free;

-There was something for everyone; from those seeking the glory of winning a sporting contest, to young persons who honed their talents, to citizens who merely wanted to exercise or meet people or cheer up the runners;

-The 21 km half-marathon was 13 miles less strenuous than a full marathon and registered runners dropped off at any point.