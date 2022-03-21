The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has reiterated government’s conviction that women have a lot to contribute to development and that is why it is empowering them.

Dr Balarabe made this known at the opening ceremony of the 8th Annual Conference of the Initiative for Muslim Women of Nigeria which held in Kaduna.

She further said that the government also gives women the opportunity to contribute in governing the state, solve societal problems and participate in the state economy.

According to her, women have a lot to offer in the development of societies and in solving the problem of crime and insecurity bedeviling the country.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “The Role of Islam in Curbing Insecurity”, Dr Balarabe pointed out that drug abuse is a major driver of many of the heinous crimes such as terrorism, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, gang-related crimes and violence against persons.

The Deputy Governor lamented the rising incidence of drug abuse in both rural and urban areas, adding that Muslim women must take the task of parenting seriously.

“Among the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria is the erosion of values and virtues, which are being replaced by individualism, materialism, apathy, and moral degeneration,’’ she noted.

Dr Balarabe also pointed out that ‘’we are also seeing a deterioration of the family system in addition to the problem of ignorance and misuse of Islamic knowledge.’’

“In my view, we Muslim women would be able to contribute in solving security challenges in Nigeria, when we properly play the role of mothers, inculcating good Islamic values in the hearts of our children.

‘’We must bear in mind that peace and security must start from the home. As wives, sisters, caregivers and mothers, we exert some influence on the lives of our husbands and children, as such we can influence their thoughts and shape their behavior through Islamic teachings,’’ she said.

The Deputy Governor added that “as Muslim women, we must be involved in peace-making processes at the religious and community levels. We should evolve better practices to curb poverty through skill acquisition, agriculture, business ventures and other ways.’’

Dr Balarabe commended the Initiative for Muslim Women of Nigeria for embarking on charity work to support widows, orphans, vulnerable children, and Internally Displaced Persons.