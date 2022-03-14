Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has said that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration created the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) because it is committed to supporting women in its governance agenda.

The Deputy Governor stated this during the flag off of the third edition KADSWEF and the commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Conference Centre.

According to her, KADSWEF was created to channel interest-free loans to the MSMEs sub-sector, through women cooperatives and clusters and to promote capacity building that further fosters empowerment efforts.

“Since its launch, two sets of disbursements of funds to women entrepreneurs have taken place. KADSWEF disburses N200 interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs and cooperatives that have petty trades, including start-ups and ten percent of the fund is usually set aside for women with disabilities,’’ she added.

The Deputy Governor further said that KADSWEF is a deliberate attempt to promote women inclusion, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and financial independence of identified excluded groups like people with disabilities.

‘’This reflects our commitment of making lives better by putting people first, choosing responsible empowerment over the discredited focus of the populace who prefer to promote and exploit dependence,’’ she said.

Dr Balarabe added that through the deliberate leadership of Governor El-Rufai, Kaduna State Government has taken steps to support women through substantive actions and policies.

She said that the government has expanded access to education and made it free, as well as focused on revamping the Primary Health Care system with the major objective of reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that women are visible in the governance of the state, adding that government’s programmes, polices and laws advance inclusion, protect women and punish Gender-Based Violence.

Earlier, the Kaduna State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programmes, Amina Saude Atoyebi, said that the state government has been exploring different avenues to promote the financial inclusion of women.

According to her, one of such avenues is the disbursement of interest-free loans to them through KADSWEF, adding that over 600 of these beneficiaries were obtained from the State Social Register.

“This register is a database of poor and vulnerable households in the state, and it currently houses a total of 2,656,993 individuals and 1,383,521 are women. The selected women have been vetted and are qualified to benefit from the loan.

‘’These women have displayed their ability to manage and invest funds as seen with the Conditional Cash Transfers they have been receiving from the federal government,’’ she added.