By Emeka Nwankpa |

The resurfaced fuel scarcity across the country is driving many crazy! That desperate motorists and petty business owners are huddling, scrambling for scarce petrol is a huge mockery of the nation. Helpless Nigerians are being subjected to stressful waiting and standing in long queues at fuel stations to buy petrol, something that many thought was already history in the country. Are we back to those ugly days again?

Industry watchers had assumed that the deregulation of downstream oil sector since March last year meant that petrol sale would be market-driven, bringing sanity to the petroleum products supply system apart from insulating it from intermittent shocks. To a large extent, that had been achieved. In the past four years, motorists were used to driving into fuel stations and filling up their tanks without worrying about queues. This applied to Nigerians across social status, ranks, regions and religion.

Alas, the present spectacle of scarcity and long queues at filling stations in Abuja and other major cities of the country is worrisome, courtesy of the confusing push-back created by labour against the deregulation of the downstream oil sector. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had always argued that in a market-oriented deregulation, any rise in the pump price of petroleum products could cause biting inflation and hardship for Nigerian workers thereby eroding the value of their earnings to further impoverish them.

But Government’s counter argument while engaging labour was that paying subsidy on petrol was economically unsustainable and that whatever pain the deregulation would bring on Nigerians would only be temporary as the competition that would be engendered by the deregulation would eventually force down the price of petrol.

It had also contended that contrary to labour’s position that deregulation is anti-poor, the subsidy system which deregulation automatically abrogates only favours the rich who consume more of the subsidized petrol with their multiple exotic cars. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, had maintained this argument in their engagement with labour over time.

But we may ask: how did we get to this dig-dong affair over subsidy? In simple terms, the conundrum stems from the general belief that as citizens of an oil producing country, Nigerians ought to have petroleum products at the lowest possible price, if not for free. This thinking was actually fuelled and supported by government but which failed to factor into the equation the costs of production, refining, and transportation of the oil to end users. Selling petrol at the lowest possible price to citizens meant that there was no market-driven process for recovering these costs leaving Government with the responsibility of defraying the costs through payment subsidy payment to oil marketers.

The subsidy bill grew over the years to become a monstrous burden on government coffers amid foul cries among many Nigerians.Unfazed, Government evolved policies to tackle the challenges such as, according to an oil industry source, the sales of crude oil to the NNPC for local refining and domestic consumption at a subsidized rate. According to the source, when crude oil at the international market sold for between $10 and $12 per barrel, it was sold to NNPC at $8. That way, NNPC was able to take care of the subsidy. But with the policy change in 2004 when government insisted that NNPC should pay international price for domestic crude, the subsidy challenge resurfaced in a way that has almost become intractable.Notwithstanding, keen analysts have praised the Federal Government for fulfilling its promise to allow market forces to determine the pump price of petrol since the deregulation last year which has seen the price fall from N145 per litre to N129, swinging to the current N162 in direct proportion to the rise and fall in the price of crude oil in the international market.

-Nwankpa, a journalist and public affairs commentator sent this piece from Abuja