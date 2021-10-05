Bauchi State government said it demolished the house of the member representing Bauchi federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi following intelligence reports that the lawmaker kept thugs in the residence, which posed threat to the security of the area.

The special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, stated this yesterday at a press conference at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi.

He said that the house which is located at 7, Buba Yero Road, Old Government Reserved Area (GRA), Bauchi was demarcated “Legacy Estate” that should not be sold to anybody without the approval of the governor.

Gidado said Abubakar Tatari circumvented all due process and allocated the land to himself using one Mohammed Kabir of Danjuma Goje Street, Bauchi who later sold the land to Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi at the cost of N9 million.

Comrade Gidado added that at the time that government officials went to demolish the house along with security personnel, thugs that Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi kept at the building started firing heavy guns at officials forcing them to withdraw for their safety.

“In spite of the exemption of Houses along Buba Yero Road, from the Owner-Occupier Policy of the State Government, the then Hon. Commissioner for Works, Land and Housing under the past immediate Administration in the person of Alhaji Abubakar Tatari Ali allocated the house to himself using the fictitious name of one Mohammed Kabir of Danjuma Goje Street, Bauchi.

“The house was later sold to Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi the member representing Bauchi local government at the House of Representatives at the cost of Nine Million Naira.

“A team of the state government officials led by the secretary to the state government (SSG) went to the site on 29/9/2021 to confirm the development.

“Upon reaching the site, the team confirmed the construction work and was confronted by one Ibrahim Ago who threatened fire and brimstone, insulted and threatened the officials.

“The thugs fired at the team who had to withdraw to avoid casualty. On 1st October, 2021, Government again lodged a complaint to the police on the presence and activities of heavily armed hoodlums at the site right behind the Government House,” he said.

Gidado said the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is working tirelessly to ensure maximum protection of life and property in the state.