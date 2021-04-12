BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

The lead pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has attributed the lack of third parties as the main reason why divorce is on the rise in Africa.

Idoniboye, who disclosed this while preaching a sermon during the Sunday service of the Church, said it was erroneous to believe that there was no need for third parties in marriages.

He said: “We were made to believe that third parties are not needed in marriages. That belief is very wrong. There is the need for counsellors to guide marriages to maturity.

“Today, marriages are crashing in Africa because of the belief that there should be no third party in the marriage. I want to tell you that there is the need for godly third parties in marriages.”

Quoting Luke 14:28, Idoniboye, who preached on the topic: “Wisdom for Advancement”, said it was wrong to get involved in something without first sitting down to count the cost.

The cleric said: “It takes wisdom to sit down; it is not easy to sit down. That is why many people keep running around. Never get into something when you have not sat down to count the cost. It is the reason why a lot of people are duped.

“It is greed that make people to fail for pronzi schemes without counting the cost. Somebody told to invest and in 14 days, he will give you 60% of the profit. Did you sit down to ask how much is his own profit?

“Sit down and count the cost. It will make you to ask questions and consult people who know better.”