Majority of the residents of Kaduna state live in the three major cities of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria and these towns should be administered as integrated cities to provide the necessary services and facilities for residents.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who made this known during the swearing in of new High Court judges and members of statutory commissions, was explaining why he created the three Metropolitan Authorities.

“Our major cities are bigger than the local government councils into which they have been balkanized. For instance, for planning purposes, the boundaries of Kaduna metropolis are 40km radius from the Post Office.

‘’We need a structure to manage this metropolis and the many needs of the people and businesses who live in Kaduna and feel it as Kaduna metropolis, not three or four local governments,’’ he argued.

El-Rufai recalled that ‘’the Kaduna Capital Territory did this job until the late 1970s. The replacement structures that came after the 1976 local government reforms have not worked as well as the capital territory administrative structure did. That is why we are going back to it.’’

“Our new metropolitan authorities are not local government councils or local government development areas, or an arm of any of these. They are not a new tier of government.

‘’The metropolitan authorities are an administrative structure to manage our cities. They are designed to remove the chaos that has resulted from the divided attention paid to cities in Nigeria by the creation of many Local Government Councils within the boundaries of one city, ‘’ he added.

According to him, ‘’the functions that are delegated to the metropolitan authorities are those that no local government council in Nigeria carries out effectively or satisfactorily, if at all.

‘’That is why many states try to carry out these functions directly, often through the Ministry of Local Government, but you cannot run a city effectively through the structures of such a ministry,’’ he said.

El-Rufai added that ‘’many city needs do not recognise local government boundaries. One example is a functional drainage system. The job of a managing a city requires clarity as to in whom the responsibility is vested.’’

The governor however pointed out that the establishment of the metropolitan authorities still leaves many important functions in the hands of the local government councils.

‘’The Local Government Councils still have a lot to do in managing primary education, primary health care, agriculture, community development, and other constitutionally vested functions,’’ he said.