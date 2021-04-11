Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi is the vice president of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy. In this interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, he explains why his association is partnering the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on a Media Week on the COVID-19 pandemic, a programme aimed at clearing misconceptions and doubts about the vaccines. Excerpts:

It appears that testing and reporting for COVID-19 have almost stopped, do you think this is a healthy development?

Testing and reporting for COVID-19 keep the nation abreast with the disease burden in the country, and enable government to make adequate provisions for the healthcare needs of affected citizens. However, in a case like ours where testing and reporting are being neglected, it is a precarious state for the nation, as the degree of morbidity and mortality attributed to the pandemic may not be correctly ascertained. Testing should be intensified. Another danger inherent in the low testing is the creation of false impression that the pandemic is nearly over, which may be far from the truth.

Is the NAPHARM and NGE programme not coming late?

Although it may appear that this programme slated for April 12-17 is coming late, I will say no, because a lot of things are yet to be known about the SARS-COV-2-virus which mutates with environmental conditions and time. We must continue to enlighten people about this pandemic until it is completely over. It is not over yet.

How would you say Nigeria has fared in managing the pandemic, compared with say, Ghana or South Africa?

Nigeria has done well in managing the pandemic, especially in the way it coordinated the concerted efforts of all stakeholders through the Presidential Task Force chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. However, in terms of disbursing adequate PPEs, there were concerns at the initial stages, leading to protests by frontline caregivers. Moreover, the distribution of palliatives was marred by controversies which did not portray the nation in good light. Ghana and South Africa have demonstrated greater discipline and integrity.

Government recently raised the alarm that fake vaccines may be coming in from China. How can the possible spread of fake vaccines be tackled?

Because of our ignorant population and the alarming rate of unemployment, Nigeria has always been a gateway for all sorts of illicit practices. One of the best ways to curb the spread of fake vaccines is to ensure that our ports and land borders are under serious surveillance. The Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service have great roles to play here. NAFDAC, the media and other stakeholders should sensitise the populace on the dangers of accepting fake vaccines. The fact that the authentic vaccines are not for sale should let everyone know that anyone selling the vaccines is a criminal and should be arrested.

What do you hope to achieve with this programme?

The essence of this programme is to create awareness, cross-fertilise ideas, clarify myths and misconceptions, sensitise the general public and update people’s knowledge on current trends concerning the entire COVID-19 pandemic and matters arising from it.

What are some of the greatest lessons of this pandemic, in your view?

The pandemic is an eye opener to a lot of people in different ways, and as such, a number of lessons have been learnt by governments, corporate bodies and individuals.

Need for national medicine security: The pandemic has exposed the overdependence of the Nigerian healthcare system on India and China for the importation of finished medicines and raw materials and excipients. With this revelation, I think the current ratio of importation of medicines and locally manufactured products which currently stands at 70 to 30 should be reversed.

Hygiene: The need to be hygienic as much as possible to avoid infection. This was learnt through the non-pharmaceutical method of preventing the spread of the disease such as regular washing of hands with soap and running water and use of hand sanitizer.

Restriction of physical meetings: This was achieved through the use of ZOOM in the comfort of your homes for meetings

Reality of the virus: Seeing patients speaking from isolation centres proved that the virus is real.

Vulnerability of persons with underlying conditions to the virus Spread of infection can be curbed through collaboration Increase in innovative research and development

Do you think the worst is over?

Categorically I will say no, as some nations like Germany, Kenya, and Britain have started seeing signs of COVID-19 third wave, and once it takes off from those places, definitely, it will get to us, because we are not living in isolation. So to assume that the worst is over from the pandemic is a fallacy, which is far from reality.

It appears that the search for local remedies has taken the backstage. Do you agree?

Prior to the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines, a lot of local formulae were submitted to NAFDAC for approval, but a few of them were approved based on their safety profiles. Among those local herbals approved by NAFDAC were NIPRIMUNE produced by NIPRD, COVID-19 Organics by Ooni of Ife and his partners, Pax Herbal remedy as immune booster, among others.

However, since we received the vaccines on March 2, 2021, attention has turned to vaccination. But it is too early to say local intervention against the virus has taken backstage, as it is still less than a month we got the vaccines delivered. We can begin to judge from six months to one year if no new local discovery on prevention and treatment is made. Development of new products is not a quick fix.

How would you assess the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 so far?

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has done well so far even though it could have done better, especially in the area of ensuring better welfare for frontline caregivers and in the distribution of palliatives. There were insinuations that some of the palliatives were not used for the original purpose which they were intended.

What can be done to reduce vaccine pessimism in Nigeria?

One of the best ways to reduce vaccine pessimism is for government to be sincere to its citizens at all levels. The main reason for this pessimism is the fact that the people don’t trust government and so, whatever comes from government quarters is regarded as a scam. Government should carry its citizens along in planning for national development. Government needs to reassure the people, through massive media campaigns, that it means well for them and every other thing will fall into place.

Experts and authorities should endeavour to educate the public using the mass media. A lot of false information is circulating among the ignorant population. This is the main reason why NAPharm and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) are organising this week-long programme.