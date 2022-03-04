The Housing Development Advocacy Network, (HDAN ) has given reasons why the National Assembly should pass the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) bill.

This is even as HDAN disagrees with the resolution of the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate the operations of real estate developers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The executive director of HDAN, Barr. Festus Adebayo said that such a bill is very important to the sector if the country is desirous of curbing the humongous fraud in the sector.

Adebayo said rather than for the bill to destroy the sector as postulated by the House Committee in its resolution, it would instead act as a booster for investors and subscribers.

He, therefore, urged the lawmakers to have a rethink and push for the passage of the bill.

He said, “Following the resolution of the ad-hoc committee set by the House of Representatives to investigate the operations of the real estate developers in the FCT, the decision of the committee which was conveyed in a communique signed by the chairman of the investigative panel, Hon. Blessing Onuh, we in the Housing Development Advocacy Network, HDAN, strongly disagree with the resolution that says passing the Housing bill will endanger the housing sector.

“It would be recalled that the Senate in November 2021 passed a bill to help curb fraudulent practices, ensure that the real estate business conforms with the national building code in Nigeria and as well as create an innovative and sustainable environment to promote Nigeria as a real estate investment destination in Africa and the world. The bill was sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamako from Sokoto State.

“The whole idea of the bill was to regulate the activities in the sector and bring sanity to the operation of real estate developers, standardise the way we build houses, prevent money laundering, building collapse and other nefarious activities that the Nigerian housing sector is known for.

“But the Committee in a public notice said that the passage of the real estate bill cannot be done, for now, meaning the bill has to stay. We however believe that the refusal to pass the bill which has the support of major stakeholders including government agencies will only spell doom for the sector.

“ We believe that the inability of the adhoc committee to support and work for the passage of the bill despite the fact that it has the support of all stakeholders both in public and private sectors, will create more danger in the industry.

“We keep asking questions every day and every time about who is protecting subscribers in the Nigerian housing industry. At various times and occasions, people are being duped of their hard earned resources and when the matters are taken to the police, nothing serious has ever been done, many of these cases are in the court for over three years.

“There is little the consumer protection agency can do in this area because there is no law that regulates activities of developers i.e who should be a developer, what should be the qualities of a developer and many others that relate with the business.

“We must make it known very clearly, that all the complaints raised by the adhoc committee that was charged with the responsibility of investigating the real estate development business in the FCT, all the crimes raised are the reasons why the sector should be regulated.

In fact, if there is any reason why they should run fast to pass that bill into law is on the basis of those complaints that they raised, that the FCT and many Nigerians had lost so much money to real estate malpractices.

“What is of great importance to us is to see how Nigerians can have access to basic shelter. “