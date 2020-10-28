For any organization to achieve its aims and objectives, it must ensure fairness, equity and justice. This is one of the missing points in the past operations of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the last 19 years of its establishment. In the past staff of NDDC are sent on compulsory retirement, denied promotion even as they are also denied staff training.

The above mentioned problems have no doubt affected directly or indirectly the objectives for the establishment of this sensitive inventionist agency thereby subjecting the people of the oil rich region to abject poverty.

The reason for this can be attributed to lack of political will of the past administrations and lack of proper monitoring in ensuring that monies allocated to this sensitive agency are properly utilized for the betterment of the lives of the people of the region.

It is in this regard that every well-meaning Nigerian and indeed the people of the oil rich region are highly grateful to our dear President Muhamudu Buhari under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for changing the narrative of this sensitive intervention agencies. The President has been hailed by the people of the region for giving the region all the necessary attention it deserved in the last five years of his administration.

The people are also particularly happy over the ongoing transformation at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs at this critical point. The steps taken so far by the ministry with the full support of President Muhammadu Buhari has gone a long way in changing the narrative in the NDDC and the region in general. The morale of the NDDC staff is high, while the welfare of staff has never been this good, with attention focused on performance and reward.

The style of leadership and the steps taken so far in the management of the NDDC and the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs showed a remarkable paradigm shift in the NDDC and the Niger Delta region in general. It has no doubt kept the hope alive for the staff of the NDDC and the entire people of the oil rich region.

The recent step taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration ordering the restatement of all the staffs of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who were unlawfully dismissed, is the right step in the right direction. This is because if the agency must meet its mandate of service delivery or bringing development to the people of Niger Delta region it must do so by carrying everyone along including former staff members who were wrongfully sacked.

This will go a long way in motivating the staff of the agency to put in their best for the overall interest of the agency and for better service delivery. The administration has done things differently in recent times to show its commitment to the development of the region for the overall interest of the people in the oil rich region. Recently, after commissioning NDDC office complex in Port Harcourt River State, the government set up an investigating committee to probe the total amount spent for the project, which has taken almost a decade to complete.

This is the first of its kind in the history of the organization, unlike before when projects are completed and commissioned without investigating whether the amount spent was proportional to the project delivered. This action of ensuring prudent utilization of the resources allocated to the inventionist agency for the development of the region deserves commendation and worthy of emulation by other agencies of government that are facing the challenges of institutional corruption.

Furthermore, this steps by the federal government to reposition and to change the negative perception of the people towards Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has attracted lot of love and appreciation for President Muhammadu Buhari from the people of the region who now truly believe and understand the good intention of Mr President towards the region.

This also indicates an end to the era of looting the money allocated to NDDC for its developmental projects by federal government. The diversion of money earmarked for development, which has been the norms in the agency since its establishment is now history and cannot be tolerated by this administration. This also shows the good intention of the government towards the actualization of the agency’s mandate of bringing the much needed development to the region.

These reforms that have been hailed by the people of the region are being fought against by the beneficiaries of the old order. That is why every patriotic Nigerian whether from Niger Delta or not should join the government to fight those opposed to the change that Nigerians voted for in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

These opponents of reforms in NDDC are now using the social media to blackmail the Buhari administration and the changes taking place in the agency. Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs and indeed the administration of Buhari should disregard these enemies of progress in the Niger Delta and deliver the change they promised the people of the region.

The people of the region should let go of personal interests and give the government all the necessary support needed for the development of the area. The total commitment of the Buhari administration towards the development of the region is the reason why there is relative peace in the region. It is also the reason the administration enjoys the support of the youths of the region.

– Godwin, a social research and public commentator, wrote from Abuja