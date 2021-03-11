ADVERTISEMENT

By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The national coordinator, Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum and immediate past president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has said that a restructured Nigeria could be the easiest way to return the country to the basics of value that is needed to make this country great again.

Nwodo’s view was contained in a paper he titled, ‘Re-evaluation of African Values and Culture In the Face of Crises of the 21st Century’ delivered at the 4th Chinua Achebe International Conference at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka on Tuesday.

Nwodo noted that the change in Nigeria’s cultural values has traumatised the society and led to yahoo-yahoo, cybercrime, illiteracy, insecurity, electoral dishonesty, lack of accountability, retardation in educational standards and insecurity which can be remedied by going back to basics by restructuring the country.

The former two-time minister said the only way we can see a better Nigeria in our life time is to “allow states to determine their educational, social welfare policies and security exclusively as well as ownership of their natural resources whilst paying royalties to the federal government for common services.”

Nwodo who took a historical look at the destruction of the nation’s socio-political and cultural values noted that the best way out is in the restoration of merits and abandonment of the quota system.

“All the major industrialized countries of the world thrive on merit. Merit promotes competition, rewards hard work and drives development. The idea that you can get admission to a Federal Secondary School, a Polytechnic, a University or the Civil Service without excelling in a competitive examination destroys incentive for hard work and discovery of talents”