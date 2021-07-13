An expert in agriculture and managing director of Green Sahara Farms Limited ,Mr Andy Chuwang, has said the country’s agricultural policies are good but lack adequate implementation at the right time to achieve food security.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos, Chuwang said, “Agriculture is like a baby, if you do not feed her for two weeks, the child will die. The pace of implementation should be hastened. Implementing agricultural policies at the right time is very key to the growth and development of the sector in the country.”

He also challenged Nigerian farmers to change the narrative from relying on chemical to organic fertilizers and plant crops that will give value at the same time reduce carbon from the atmosphere.

According to him, farmers should change the narrative from the normal practices and open up to wider opportunities that can transform the country.