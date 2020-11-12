By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The former Lady Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club of Abuja, Mrs Faridah Wada, has stressed the need for Nigeria to build public golf courses, saying it would enhance the development of the game at the grassroots level.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, Wada noted that lack of public golf courses has affected the development of the game in the country.

She said it is very difficult for some categories of people in the country to play in membership green courses due to its financial implication.

“The problem we have in Nigeria is not having public courses. Where every course is a membership one, it becomes difficult for some category of people because of the membership fee. In some other countries of the world they have public courses, where one can pay little or no money to play golf,” she said.

“We need to start doing something about developing public golf courses. It would be individuals or the government preferable setting it up. The government should provide land for the public courses so that the game will not be seen as an elite one.”

According to her, “If we continue the membership process, it will be difficult to develop the game at the grassroots, and it’s important that we do because the earlier the better” she concluded.