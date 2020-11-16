By A. I. Bala |

There is no doubt that in the last five weeks, some of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have sacrificed their lives in the efforts to keep Nigeria safe. The police have been at the receiving end of the evil machinations of evil-minded Nigerians, under the guise of hoodlums, who never wished the country well.

The recent #EndSARS nationwide protests was well handled by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu and his team of management by immediately disbanding the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police following the directive to that effect by President Muhammadu Buhari and also holding series of meetings with the celebrities who were perceived as being the leaders of the protesters.

Furthermore, the IGP also instructed its officers and men across the federation not to use force in the face of the provocations from the protesters but rather engage in peaceful interactions in the course of their containment of the protests in various commands in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The steps taken by IGP Adamu in ensuring peace and stability in the country no doubt calmed the situation until the Lekki Toll Gate shooting which the Nigeria Police was completely not involved. This situation led to the hijack of the protests by the hoodlums, which led to destruction of police stations across the country, burning of police vehicles, killing of innocent police personnel and destruction of government and private properties.

The unprecedented level of destruction of police stations, vehicles and other equipment needed for their work of keeping the country safe from criminal elements means that it would require more money than ever to rebuild its infrastructure destroyed by the hoodlums. That is why NPF needs more funding in 2021 appropriation presented to the National Assembly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. With the level of destruction and attack on its personnel, it is a clear fact that for the force to reorganize its commands, and build public confidence through training and retraining of its personnel and meet the current challenges facing the force, more funding is highly needed in 2021 appropriation before the National Assembly.

Therefore it is necessary for the lawmakers to do the needful and look beyond the earlier amount of monies allocated to the Police before the events of #EndSARS protests which occurred after the presentation of the budget. The lawmakers should review the earlier amount for increase allocation in order to capture the reality on ground in the 2021 appropriation for the Police Force. This will go a long way in assisting the force to meet up its constitutional mandate of safeguarding lives and properties.

Despite the recent events in the country, in the last five weeks, it is necessary to acknowledge the achievements of IGP Mohammed Adamu especially in the prudent utilisation of the little resources allocated to the Police Force through the office of Police Accounts and Budgets (PAB) under the highly experienced Sir J.O-Egbunike (AIG-PAB). This department has no doubt guided and assisted IGP Adamu in carrying out new infrastructural projects and completion of the abandoned ones. Some of the projects are NPF Pension House, which can be best described as a world-class pension house with modern equipment to address and manage the police officers after their retirement from service and completion of Police Hospitals with modern equipment, which is now fully operational. Construction and Completion of Police Training Academy in Keffi, Nassarawa State, Renovation of Police Quarters across the Federation and the Force Headquarters, the first of its kind for over a decade.

Some of the legacy achievements which will stand the test of time are as follows; Drafting/ Follow up of the Repealed Police Act 2020; Drafting/Follow up on the POLAC Establishment Act 2020; Signing into Law of the Police Trust Fund and its takeoff. This has been a long awaited breakthrough for the Police Force in order to address the issues of underfunding.

Signing of the Police Trust Fund Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari at this critical point in time has no doubt given a sense of relief to the Nigeria Police Force and would encourage better policing and effective operation. It has also provided motivational zeal for the officers and men of the Force in the course of carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. This will also stand the test of time as one of the greatest achievements of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari under the watch of IGP Adamu.

– Bala, a social researcher and public commentator writes from Abuja