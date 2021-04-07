BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The exemption of Nigeria from the list of countries to benefit from debt pardon by the International Monetary Fund did not come as a surprise as the federal government had said it was not thinking of applying for debt relief from the Fund.

IMF board announced the approval of a third tranche of grants for debt service relief for 28 member countries under the CCRT recently, following two prior tranches approved on April 13, 2020 and October 2, 2020, respectively.

In April last year, IMF executive board approved debt service relief to 25 of the IMF’s member countries under the IMF’s revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund’s response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed had in October last year said the federal government was not going to accept debt relief package offered by her bilateral/multilateral partners.

She made the remarks few days after the IMF said low-income countries (like Nigeria) need access to debt relief, more grants and concessional credit to fight the pulse of heavy debt burden.

IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva who made the remarks also said all countries need to deal with debt even though she acknowledged that countries need to boost spending to fight COVID-19 crisis and secure economic recovery.

“But for many low-income countries, urgent action is required now. Given their heavy debt burdens, they are now struggling to maintain vital policy support. They need access to more grants, concessional credit and debt relief,” Georgieva said.

In a report released yesterday, the Fund said the new approval will enable the disbursement of grants from the CCRT for payment of all eligible debt service falling due to the IMF from its poorest and most vulnerable members from April 14, 2021 to October 15, 2021, estimated at SDR 168 ($238) million.