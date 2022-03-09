A report initiated by Nextier Power and sponsored by Sustained Impact for Development Foundation (SIDf) and the Heinrich Boll Stiftung (HBS), Nigeria, has not only revealed that mini-grids (renewable power sources) in Nigeria are underutilised but further highlights the reasons for their underutilisation.

The report entitled, “Building the Case for a People Centered Electricity Sector Reform” was culled from a research on private sector owned mini-grids across eight states of the federation including Gbamu Gbamu (Ogun), Shimankar (Plateau), Akpabom (Akwa Ibom), Eka-Awoke (Ebonyi), Umon Island (Cross River), Obasore Community (Ondo), Egbeke Community (Rivers) and Magama (Niger) states. The research was targeted at determining the cause of the underutilisation of mini-grids, the opportunities for their greater utilisation and enhancement of service delivery.

According to the report, a major reason for the underutilisation of mini-grids is the lack of understanding of the demographics, and the demand requirement of sites where the mini-grids are located by developers.

Understanding the demographic and power demands of a site is key to avoiding the disenfranchisement of some users in a given area, and to reducing debt burden exposure on developers. When the debt burden exposure of developers are reduced, it impacts cost of electricity bills paid by consumers and leaves the developers with profits to invest in enhancing mini-grids capacity.

Illustrating how the underutilisation of mini-grids impact both electricity consumers and developers, Energy Consultant, Chinedu Onyegbulam said the greatest disadvantage of underutilisation is the loss of economic value that could have been utilised from the optimisation of such energy source.

“Developers that have invested money for those mini-grids are losing the earning potential or capacity they would have gotten from the greater utilisation of those mini-grids. The greater we utilize those mini-grids it means that someone is paying for it. The more money you pay for those mini-grids, the more benefit for the mini-grids developers to reduce the cost of electricity to consumers, and also to reduce their debt burden exposure.”

He continued, “There is a particular mini-grid where we noticed that the predominant activity in that area was welding. That particular activity requires a higher amount of energy. Because the mini-grid was not developed to a certain capacity that particular activity is taking up a huge part of that mini-grid requirement, thereby disenfranchising some other users.”

The onus he said is on developers to create a balance between profit-making, and ensuring fairness and responsibility. “They have to look at ways to ensure the enhancement of those mini-grids.”

Other highlights of the report include the discovery of a lack of trust and capacity between developers and consumers. Such a gap, Onyegbulam said must be breached through sensitisation and engagement of consumers, and the institutionalisation of structures that protect and address consumer issues.