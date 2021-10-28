Nigerian women have been urged to reciprocate President Muhsmmadu Buhari’s gestures to them by continuing to support the programmes and policies of his administration.

The women were also urged to work for and deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

The director-general of Michael Imoudu Institute For Labour Studies (MIILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, made the call in Ilorin, Kwara State on Thursday.

Aremu spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day training on Advocacy and Communications For Women’s Economic Empowerment, organised by the institute in collaboration with the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development- a Bill and Melinda Gates funded project in Nigeria.

35 women participated in the training programme anchored by the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC).

The MIILS chief executive officer noted that President Buhari has shown that he’s concernes about women through the appointment of women into key political officces.

“President Buhari has appointed over 50 women into key positions. He made a woman as Finance minister and many more.

“Therefore, our women should pray and work for peaceful Nigeria.

Women must work for democracy. They must deepen democracy,” Aremu stated.

The former union leader expressed delight that women in Sudan had protested the military takeover in that country.

Speaking on behalf of the DRPC, Malam Umar Kawu said the training was organised to prepare the Nigerian women to take the lead and be part of strategic decision making in economy, politics and national security.

“Thirty-five women economic collectives and trainers from the National Women Development Centre are participating in the training designed to empower women’s economic groups to be able to advocate for improved access, financial inclusion and economic participation to strengthen the capacity of the groups for better economic development of women in Nigeria,” Kawu added.