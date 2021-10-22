Nigerians in the diaspora are afraid coming to invest in the country’s health sector because of the insecurity ravaging the country, a US-based humanitarian and owner of the newly established Kay Medicare Hospital, Gwarimpa, Abuja, Dr Chetachi Ecton Dikko, has said.

At the opening of the hospital which also coincided with her birthday celebration, the CEO/founder of ‘When In Need Foundation’ said the Kay Medicare Hospital Abuja is to compliment her humanitarian work and not for money making.

“For me I have a calling and the calling is that I have to help my country in whatever things I have to do. I have been in this country so many times and have done so many medical mission but the thing is that when I do medical mission and leave, I have no idea what happens again there’s no continuity,” Dikko said while explaining the reason behind spending hundreds of millions to build the hospital.

She added, “Whatever we have in the United States is what I brought here, so anyone that has COVID or tested positive for COVID can be treated here as well.

“We have all the equipment, don’t look at this Hospital as being small, there is no equipment that we don’t have here. So, whatever we have in the United States, I try to bring them here to Nigeria,” she said.

Dikko said the hospital is not one of those patients will have to pay a deposit to see a medical doctor.

“So long as you are sick, you walk in here you must be seen, that’s the difference I am bringing to private health care in Nigeria. I am all about saving lives, I have no fear of political interference or competition. I am not here to drag anybody. I am here to serve humanity all I care about is touching one life at a time,” she said adding, “you don’t have to have money or be a millionaire before you help.”

She continued, “Every day, I work hard and go all out so I can make a living and touch lives. My living is what prompts everything including the giving back that I do. All I do is from my own pocket, I have not asked anyone to give me money,” she said.