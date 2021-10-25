Most Nigerians in the diaspora are afraid to invest in the health sector because of the insecurity ravaging the country, a United States-based humanitarian and owner of the newly established Kay Medicare Hospital Gwarimpa Abuja, Dr Chetachi Ecton Dikko, has said.

At the opening of the hospital which also coincided with her birthday celebration, the CEO/founder of When In Need Foundation said the Kay Medicare Hospital Abuja was established to complement her humanitarian work and not for money making.

She said, “For me I have a calling and the calling is that I have to help my country in whatever I have to do.

“I have been in this country so many times and have done so many medical mission but the thing is that when I do medical mission and leave, I have no idea what happens again, there’s no continuity.”

She said this time she decided that the provision of medical services for those who can afford it and those who are given free medical care, it won’t stop as soon as she leaves Nigeria.

“Whatever we have in the United States is what I brought here, so anyone that has Covid-19 or tested positive for Covid-19 can be treated here as well.

“We have all the equipment, don’t look at this hospital as being small, and there is no equipment that we don’t have here. So, whatever we have in the United States, I try to bring them here to Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking further, Dikko said everyone that walks into the facility would be taken care of adding that it is not one of the hospitals you have to pay a deposit or thousands to see a medical doctor.

“So long as you are sick, you walk in here you must be seen, that’s the difference I am bringing to private health care in Nigeria. I am all about saving lives, I have no fear of political interference or competition. I am not here to drag anybody, I am here to serve humanity all I care about is touching one life at a time,” she said adding that, “you don’t have to have money or be a millionaire before you help.”

“Everyday I work hard and go all out so I can make a living and touch lives. My living is what prompts everything including the giving back that I do. All I do is from my own pocket, I have not asked anyone to give me money.

“There are no financial donations except that some of the medications that I have gotten came from United States,” she said.