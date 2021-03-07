this Interview with INNOCENT ODOH, former permanent secretary

in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bulus Lolo, says Nigeria’s

Foreign Policy must be comprehensively reviewed to address new challenges facing the global community, especially as they affect Nigeria in the 21st Century

You have advocated a comprehensive conference to review Nigeria’s Foreign Policy. What exactly will be the focus of the discourse?

My advocacy of a foreign policy conference in Nigeria is from the experience of 1986, when what then constituted what is the foreign policy intelligentsia came together in Kuru to take a comprehensive look at the content of Nigeria’ foreign policy. They came out with what was then called the Kuru declaration. Such a declaration was like a road map. A road map points to you how to calibrate your action rather than groping in the dark wondering what to do in a given situation.

So, it has been more than 35 years now since Kuru and we have not had another comprehensive review of our foreign policy yet between Kuru and now, quite a lot has happened. Things that were on the front burner in 1986 have receded so much that you hardly hear of them and then new issues have emerged without us given these issues the necessary focus they demand and deserve.

Therefore, a comprehensive foreign policy in the 21st century is more than necessary and we must do it now. And you ask what will the foreign policy conference do? It can do a lot of things. The objectives of our foreign policy do not have to change because they are still very relevant in promoting our national interests and enhancing global cooperation and solidarity and the rest of it.

In the 60s, 70s, 80s and into the 90s, Apartheid for instance drove our Foreign Policy, but we are no longer dealing with a country under colonial domination, but today we have terrorism, climate change, globalization, COVID- 19, small arms and light weapons.

The content of our foreign policy should respond to our development agenda in the UN and other international organidations.

At the moment, a Nigerian is the head of the WTO, if we go into such a conference, I hope we should be able to look at key issues and decide what Nigeria stands to do about those issues both as a country that is affected and as a country that can contribute. Secondly we need to have the capacity to deliver our foreign policy beyond the rhetoric and we must create what it takes to face a very competitive global setting. We should be able to define what tools we need and how we want to use those tools and be able to monitor and evaluate whether we are achieving results or not.

Nigeria use to be considered a leader in Africa, but it appears it has lost it clout in the world because of a combination of domestic factors. Nigeria is today rated as the poverty capital of the world. So, how did we arrive at this point and what can we do to redeem our image?

Foreign policy is essentially a reflection of domestic policy, where what happens at home influences your action abroad. A stable, peaceful, prosperous Nigeria will project a Nigeria that is strong, a Nigeria that is vocal and a Nigeria that is active at the global level. And by so doing you will be able to extend your reach beyond your borders. Yes, we have had a stable political atmosphere since 1999 when the military handed over power to the Fourth Republic and since then there has not been any form of military interruption of the democratic process.

But for Nigeria to be referred to as the poverty capital of the world I think is a challenge to our leaders because the issue of governance contributes to this undeserving description of Nigeria as the headquarters of poverty. Nigerians must demand from the leaders why they plunged the nation into poverty when we are so well endowed.

Why is it so difficult for Nigeria to build a competitive economy despite its endowment?

For you to build a competitive economy, your infrastructure has to be robust and adequate, your policies have to be coherent, they have to be consistent and they have to be conducive also to growth.

While we are happy that we have received doses of vaccines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, is it sad that we don’t have the capacity to produce vaccines in Nigeria despite having multiple research institutes and universities. Are you worried about tbis?

None of the vaccines is manufactured in the country, yet Nigeria has more universities than any country in Africa. These universities are not supposed to be run by illiterates but by the best brains. This is a huge challenge for us but as a people let us learn to look at each challenge from the point of view of the opportunity it offers us.

So, among these brains, don’t we have scientists in their midst, don’t we have researchers that can find solutions to what we need to deal with not just COVID-19 but any other virus? So, let our research institutes with government support commit more to develop indigenous capacity to produce even if it is the needles with which you can administer the vaccine or the small tube you put the vaccine in. This is because at the end of the day if you ordered the vaccines from elsewhere, you are actually exporting the opportunity that is meant for Nigerians.