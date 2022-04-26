Former Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki said he possesses the best credentials among all the aspirants to occupy the presidential office in 2023, having had executive and legislative experience as a two time governor and a Senate president.

He said he is contesting the office because it is the turn of the North Central to produce a president for the country, adding that for many years, people of the region have worked very hard, used their energies and resources to install presidents from other zones of the country.

He explained that every other person that has ever been a president in Nigeria on the platform of PDP did so with the backing of the North Central.

“It is time now for other zones to work for us,” he said.

Saraki who stated this in Jos yesterday while addressing PDP Plateau delegates at the party secretariat, said “It is time for someone from North Central to lead this country. We are not asking for too much, we are only asking other zones to work for us as we did for other zones. For once, let us have a democratically elected president from the North Central.

The former Senate president further stressed “I am here to remind Plateau delegates that this was our resolution from our last Zonal meeting last year. That our delegates should vote for one of us and demand delegates from other zones to vote for one of us. Tell them it is time to pay back by electing someone from North Central in the coming national convention of the party.”

Speaking on the security of the country, Saraki said, “Given the kind of insecurity we have in the country currently, we don’t have the luxury to send just anybody to Aso Rock, such a person must have both executive and legislative experience like myself.”

The presidential hopeful added that the people of Plateau knows better, the people of north central knows better, they cant toy with the security of our people anymore noting that the zone is most affected by the prevailing insecurity in the country and it is better for the same people that feels the brunt to be the solution provider, make me the president and every Nigeria will have peace once again. He said.

“When I was Senate president I sat down with security agencies and came up with resolutions to solve the security problems of the country. but today, the report is still there, may be waiting for me to come and implement it.

According to him if he become the president in 2023, he will bring an end to insecurity in the country pointing out that he will succeed by been accountable to the people and ensure equal justice, equity in governance and will treat all Nigerians equally,” he said.