The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has revealed that the immediate-past governor of the state and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, was in sumpremacy contest with him because he (Okorocha) wants to remain the governor of the state for ever, even after leaving office.

Uzodinma made the disclosure at the 2022 Imo Stakeholders Meeting/Luncheon held at the Government House, Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday.

“We have had previous governors like Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim and Emeka Ihedioha but the difference between the former governor Rochas Okorocha and others is that he is out of office but still want to remain the governor of Imo State,” Uzodinma said.

The governor added that: “My advice to him is that for the short period of time I remain the governor, he should let me enjoy my position as the governor of the state.

“He should let my administration be and not to bring in unnecessary interference.”

Meanwhile, contrary to public expectation that Uzodimma will name the sponsors of insecurity in the state at the event as earlier promised by him, the governor, however, did not do so, citing security reasons.

Speaking on education, Uzodinma said one of his administration’s greatest achievements in the education sector was the recovery of the K.O. Mbadiwe University for Imo people

According to him, “As you may well know, the university was built and furnished with tax payers money of not lessan N40bn. Yet, an individual, abusing his office as governor brazenly wanted to appropriate it to himself as a privately owned establishment.

“I am glad to report to you that by the second week of December this year, I received a Certificate of Ownership for the University on behalf of the Government and people of Imo State. Today, as we speak, that Universiy is now the rightful property of Imo State.”

On security, Uzodinma said: “You will recall that as a government, we have repeatedly maintained that some of the security breaches were

politically contrived.

“This was based on intelligence information at our disposal. As the lgbo saying goes, when a child is crying and pointing at a particular direction, it is because either his mother or father is there. Now, you will recall that a few weeks ago I assured you that my administration will name those behind insecurity in the state during this stakeholders meeting but for security reasons we will hold on.

“With the cooperation of the security agencies and the support and assistance of the Federal Government, we have been able to overwhelm the bandits and criminality.”