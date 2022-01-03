Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike said the deplorable state of affairs across the country under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is why his party, the People’s Democratic Party must rescue Nigeria.

Wike stated this when he led a delegation of some elders and chieftains of the PDP of Rivers State on a new year visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in his country home in Umuobiakwa village.

The governor noted how disheartening it has been for Nigerians, in parts of the country, to be left to fate in the hands of marauding abductors and killers, who are largely unchallenged or brought to book by the federal government that controls the security apparatus.

Wike said what has become of Nigeria is not what the generality of Nigerians wished to have as a country, pointing out that there is the need to reverse the current situation by addressing the problem squarely and only the PDP is now trusted and expected to perform that function.

He said, “This is not the country we wish for ourselves. No reasonable Nigerian will say that he is happy that as he wakes up in the morning, what you hear of is death.”

The governor said his concern about the appalling situation in the country is the reason why he stated in Bauchi over the weekend that God will not forgive PDP if it does not rescue the country from the poor governance foisted on Nigerians by the APC.

Wike said, “God will not forgive PDP. PDP has everything it takes to go for it now and make sure we rescue this country.”

He explained that he chose the new year visit to his Abia State colleague governor because of the quality of friendship they share both on an official and personal level.

In his remarks, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu said it was a personal privilege and opportunity to host Wike, whom he described as the flagship of governance in the country, as his new year guest.