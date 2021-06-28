A top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive has said the opposition party would not to comment on Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because it cannot stop the governor not to go.

He, however, said the governor had not given the party any reason for his action, noting that the PDP was passing through a trying time as some forces in the APC were putting its governors under pressure to defect.

He said, “The disposition is that we should keep quiet about the defection of the governor. We should not take any action that he will rely on to say this is why he left.

“Uptil this moment the man cannot say that the party wronged him, that has made him want to defect.

“Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State who defected has not been able to tell us that PDP did anything wrong to him.

“Even Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State that cried about injustice, we have asked him where the injustice came from, he couldn’t provide an answer.

“The thing is that there are other forces within the APC that are propelling the governors to defect. However, at their level and position, if a governor has chosen to go there is nothing anybody can do about it. If a governor says he is leaving the party nobody can stop him.

“When Obaseki said he was leaving not even the president could stop him. So, when some people blamed the party leadership, I think it is just unfair. They don’t know what the leadership of the party is passing through.

“This is a very trying time for the governors of our party. Many of them are being threatened,” he said.