Blessing Bature-Akpakpan

The federal government and all stakeholders have been urged to give priority to the decontamination of all places of public health across the country.

The Chairman/CEO, Musharak Esteem Nigeria Ltd, DIG Mohammed Katsina, who made the plea in an interview with LEADERSHIP on Friday, stressed that keeping places of public health free of infestations is the only sure strategy that will guarantee the protection of citizens from malaria, Ebola, and other infectious diseases including the COVID-19 virus.

He pointed out that most infectious diseases suffered by Nigerians such as Lassa fever, malaria, and even COVID-19 virus, among others are mostly contracted from these places, unfortunately priority is given to rolling back the diseases, while little or no attention is paid to tackling their causative factors.

He said, “Even before you come to issue of abattoirs, we talk about sun drying of our goods, storing of farm produce but at night rats and other rodents come and take a bite after which they drop their faeces and urine and if those faeces and urine are contaminated then our food end up being contaminated and we eat it.

“Looking at the Ebola issue, you have bats around you, it does not end at chasing the bats away, it is important to decontaminate the area where the bats have perched so that you eradicate all possible infestations left behind by the bats. It is from the infections of the rat that we come in contact with LASER Fever.”

The Elder-statesman who decried the deplorable state of hospital facilities across the country, tasked all stakeholders on proper management and disposal of medical waste to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

He pointed out that the areas of possible health crises include the hospitals, abattoirs, market places, among others.

He called on the government and citizens to focus on fumigation and decontamination of the environment, especially places of public health importance and reiterated that this is the strategy that can guarantee success in the fight against Lassa fever, malaria, and COVID-19 virus, among other infectious diseases.